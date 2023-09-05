The story of Katelyn Pavey, an All-American softball player who was born missing much of her left arm and who attended Kentucky Christian University on a full scholarship, is being told in the movie “I Can,” to be released on Sept. 22.
Director Tyler Samson, a Huntington native who is lead pastor of First Capital Christian Church in Coryton, Indiana, combined his love of the arts and filmmaking to further his mission to spread the word of God by making movies with a message.
Samson, 30, has made numerous movies; “I Can” is the third created via his church.
“I wanted to make movies since I was a little kid, but I went into ministry right out of college,” he said, noting he actually left college early for ministry. “I never lost the desire to make films and I worked at a church that valued the arts and media.”
Samson said the church offered online ministry before it caught on with churches nationally — pre-COVID-19 pandemic — and that led to the movie-making.
“The first film was so bad, I won’t tell you the name of it,” Samson said. “When I wanted to make a second one, I had to convince the congregation to go along.”
The film, “A Father’s Fight,” was about an up-and-coming boxer who became addicted to drugs and alcohol, losing everything in the process; but he has a chance to redeem himself in an exhibition fight and learn what’s most important in life.
Pavey is a member of the congregation of First Capital Christian Church. It was written by a church member and was crowdfunded in a small town that is 68% below the poverty level. Samson said that’s an important aspect of the movie.
“It means people believed in the story and what we’re trying to accomplish,” he said. “Our small community came out to be extras. A lot of them came out to donate food and places for actors to stay and filming locations. It was like a community event, but not in Hollywood.”
He said when those from Los Angeles got involved, it was surprising, even inconceivable, the community was so supportive.
“It’s such a foreign thing to them,” Samson said. “We did a red carpet event in Coryton, and 2,500 of the 3,000 people in our town came to see it. (Los Angeles people) got a small taste of what small town America is like when they get behind something.”
All proceeds from the film will benefit Christian Alliance for Orphans and the Boys and Girls Club of America. Samson said if the movie makes enough money, other organizations will receive funds, too. Samson said he hopes the movie ministry accomplishes more than generating funds.
“I just want people to hear about how other people’s lives have changed, and that can happen to people,” he said, noting movies are more readily available than ever, given most people own tablets or phones they carry constantly and can view movies on. “We want to show how God has changes people’s lives. It’s hard to argue with a changed life.”
“I Can” will be screened in theaters across the country, including the Cinema at Camp Landing, Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square in Huntington and Cinemark Huntington Mall.
“I Can” is nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (Sansom) and Best Supporting Actor (Daniel Roebuck) with the prestigious International Christian Film Festival, and has already won Best Picture, Best Director (Sansom) and Best Actor (Daniel Roebuck) at the Florida Faith and Family Film Festival.