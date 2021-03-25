In the wake of the ice and snowstorms that recently covered most of Kentucky and many other states, many residents were faced with the overwhelming task of cleaning up.
In many cases this involved cutting and removing fallen trees and repairing damages to buildings, fences and property access. Added to this was additional damages done in many areas due to the flooding which followed as the ice and snow melted and waterways were unable to contain it. But during this time, many individuals and organizations such as Greenup County Farm Bureau gathered together to help those hardest hit.
“Greenup County is part of a district that includes 17 counties,” said George Hieneman, Program Director for Farm Bureau Area 6. The desire to help, and a means to do so, came together at a district meeting, Hieneman said.
The idea, Fill-a-Ford, was for everyone to donate enough to fill the bed of a Ford pickup and then deliver the donations to those in need.
“Everyone from all the districts brought something,” Hieneman said. “They brought either agricultural materials or cleaning supplies, and some even made monetary donations.
“Pure Country Ford from Grayson provided the trucks and contributed,” Hieneman added. “Farm Credit, Mid America and Seth Patton donated as well. And the Extension Office, 4-H, and FFA from Greenup and other counties participated as well.”
The Extension Office and Youth Organizations, Hieneman said, are always willing to jump in and help anyone in their communities and other communities in need. “They work hard and give back every chance they get.”
The delivery of the loaded truck was split, Hieneman said.
“We had two really hard-hit areas. The northern part of eastern Kentucky was devastated by the ice,” he explained. “And they had intense agricultural needs like fencing and hay and other things of that nature. The southern part of our area around Breathitt, Lee, Owsley and Johnson that were hit by the ice and the flooding. So, they needed everything, both cleaning and agricultural supplies. So, we split the drop off points in two. The main drop-off for the north was Boyd County, and for the south it was Wolfe County Extension Office.”
Hieneman said he did not have a total value of what was donated, but he was certain that there was at least $1,300 in fencing supplies included.
“The great thing about this is that it all came together in about a week. When the need was assessed, it all came together in about four or five days,” Hieneman said.
Part of this was due to the 4H and FFA involvement, he said.
“Farm Bureau is always looking for a way to help our young people, and they are always looking for a way to help the community,” Hieneman said. “And this was a good cause that made perfect sense for both of us.”