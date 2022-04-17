GREENUP Greenup County Clerk Pat Hieneman has filed a lot of paperwork over the years. Hieneman began working for the Greenup County Clerk’s Office in Greenup in 1979, when the county still manually typed all of their records. And though it may seem strange in the era of digital records, emails and databases, Hieneman said that even in the era of spool ribbons and crisp white sheets of paper fed into a manual typewriter, it had always been her dream to be County Clerk.
In 2006, that dream became a reality for her when she ran and was elected to the position.
Hieneman said she feels blessed to have achieved her dream, and is thankful to the people of Greenup County for their support over the years. Over the course of those years, she has dealt with many things including several wet/dry alcohol votes, a once-in-a-100-year pandemic, special elections and twice dealing with new voting machines.
“I do feel like I have dealt with about everything,” she said.
One major change she has dealt with since the beginning of her career was when the county first switched to computers in the early 1980s.
“There used to be three desks out front, and we typed everything,” Hieneman said.
“And I think that because I was the young person of the employees, I took more to the computers than some of the older ones did. But everyone learned,” she said, though she said she was perhaps more interested in learning the new technology.
“I think that was the biggest change,” Hieneman said. That change, of course, necessitated other changes. Hieneman said that, understandably, there were no digital files before the county transferred to computers. But that was something she recognized as needing to be done, and when she took over as clerk she focused on making that happen.
“Now almost everything here is available on the computer,” she said. “And I have a great team of employees here. I can’t really say I did it, because there is no ‘I’ here. We all work together. I think that’s what it takes to be a good clerk, to have good people working with you.”
“I wouldn’t want to be in it by myself,” she laughed. “It really is a lot of work, and no one can do this on their own.”
The work, Hieneman said, is what is truly important, and the county clerk is responsible for a wide variety of things. Elections are the most obvious duty of the clerk, Hieneman said.
“Elections require the most work from everyone,” she said. “And it takes a lot of planning, too, and you really have to be on your toes. When people come to work the first time, they always say that they had no idea how much work is involved before voters ever go to the voting machine. Right now we are working on cards to send out and working on precinct officers. Ballots are coming and machines have to be checked, and there are just so many things that have to be done. There is no way you could do this without a very good team.”
Hieneman said during elections, everything else still has to be going on in the background. Her office deals with every motor vehicle (including boats) registered in the county, and things such as marriage licenses and deeds have to be filed through her office as well. “Sometimes when I walk back into the deed room and see all of the deeds that have been filed in the county over the years I am just amazed at all of the history in that room.”
The history of Greenup County, she said, passes through her door every single day.
With all the work Hieneman is responsible for, stress would seem to be a given. Instead, Hieneman said she has felt blessed to be a part of it all and that it is still her dream job.
“I am really grateful to the people of Greenup County for letting me serve,” she said. “Because that is what this job is, it’s being a public servant. And that is what I love most about this job. I just love interacting with the people of Greenup County.”
Hieneman said her only advice to the person elected to fill her position when she retires this year is to do the job to the best of their ability and to love the job and the people as much as she does. Those things, and always be willing to help everyone you are able to help.
“I have been here so long, that it is kind of like my baby,” she said. Joking that she almost feels like part of the furniture now, Hieneman said she doesn’t have any major defined retirement plans other than she loves to travel, and plans to do that with her husband.
“We like to bicycle too, so we are going to do some of that. We ride the flat rail trails, and we’ve been a lot of places, so we will do more of that. And my husband and I both have a lot of hobbies. I like to sew and quilt, so I’ll do some of that. I like to cook, and my husband likes to eat,” Hieneman laughed. “But there is a lot to look forward to, and the time to enjoy it.”
Hieneman said she wanted to thank the people of Greenup for helping her fulfill her dream, and let them know how blessed she feels.
“I have always tried to do my best,” she said, “because I feel like Greenup County has always given me their best. That’s what has made this job so special.”