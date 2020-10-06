According to the Mayo Clinic, breast cancer is second only to skin cancer among most common cancers diagnosed in women.
Breast cancer can affect both men and women. It occurs when breast cells begin to grow abnormally, and these cells divide rapidly (more rapidly than healthy cells) to the point where a lump or mass is formed.
Compounding this, these same cells can metastasize and spread throughout the breast and to lymph nodes and other parts of the body. Many factors including genetics, hormones and lifestyle have been found that contribute to the risk of developing breast cancer, and researchers believe it may be a combination of many factors together.
Approximately 70,000 men and women between the ages of 15 and 39 are diagnosed each year with cancer — breast cancer is the most common in this group. Each year, more than 1,000 women under age 40 die from breast cancer. Though different age brackets present different challenges, breast cancer is not limited by an age demographic.
Karen Reed, of Coal Grove, is one of the women who, unfortunately, has been faced with a breast cancer diagnosis.
“It is a long road,” Reed said of the treatment. “I discovered it on Memorial Day of 2018. … I don’t remember a lot of dates, but that one I definitely remember.”
Reed said when she found out, the cancer had already progressed to stage 3.
“I was 42, and considering that I was young, the doctors didn’t want to operate right away. But there has been a lot of cancer in my family, and this concerned me,” she said.
The main concern was that, should the cancer prove to be hereditary, she was worried for the future health of her four children.
“I had lost a brother to cancer, though not breast cancer,” she said. “And he was 42 when he passed away. And my grandmother has also passed away from breast cancer.”
Reed’s fear was reasonable, considering her family history. There had been other deaths from cancer in her extended family as well.
“I was seriously worried about my own kids, because I just knew this had to be genetic,” she said. “So, before they would doing any kind of treatments, they had me do genetic testing. Luckily, mine came back as not being genetic.”
“I think it might have changed things if it had come back as genetic,” Reed said. “If it had been genetic, I think they would have gone ahead and done the surgery first, but I’m not sure. But since it wasn’t genetic, they wanted to go ahead and do the chemotherapy first. And within a month of them getting the biopsy, I began cancer treatments, because mine had already progressed to stage 3.”
Reed was and is a person whose time is filled with activity.
“I was always on the go,” she said. “I was very active with our marching band, and prior to that I had been involved in Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts. I was booster president for the band, and I ran an Autism Support Group, because my two younger children are Autistic. So, from the beginning it was a shock. Because I didn’t know how I was going to do everything,” Reed said. She had seen so many people get sick from the treatments, she said, that she was afraid she would be too sick to keep up with her schedule.
“I was just worried about everything,” Reed said. “But, so it wouldn’t scare my kids, especially my son who was 14, we didn’t want them to see Mommy being sick.”
Reed said that she even went so far as to cut her hair extremely short while she still felt relatively good so that her children would have more time to get used to it, before the treatments began to cause hair loss, and before she became obviously sick.
“It did wear me down a lot,” she confessed. “But fortunately I did not get as sick as I thought I would be.”
“It made me more tired than sick,” Reed said, remembering feeling constant exhaustion. “And I was very careful about where I went.”
“My doctor said that staying active was probably the best thing for me,” she added. “A lot of people who have the same type of cancer and the same treatments have more drastic reactions. It really takes them out for a while. But because I could keep working, I did better.
“It kept my mind off of things,” Reed continued. “I just knew that I was going to be like my brother. He was diagnosed in September (1995), and he died in December. So, I just knew I wasn’t going to make it. And that was one of those things I had to keep my mind away from; so, I stayed busy so I wouldn’t realize how bad I felt.”
Reed’s chemo treatments began in July and continued through November, and she said the doctors allowed her a six-week period to rest and regain some of her strength. After that brief respite, she underwent a double mastectomy. Post chemotherapy and surgery, Reed began radiation treatments. “That, honestly, was harder than the chemo,” Reed said. “I lost my hair and everything with the chemo, but the radiation knocked me down worse than anything else had.”
The fatigue and the complete exhaustion took their toll. By the time she had reached the end of that stage of her treatment, she was depleted. She was also undergoing immunotherapy as well.
Reed credits her refusal to stop living her life, to stop moving and simply give in, with helping to get her through the ordeal. Still, she said, it was an extremely tough fight, and maintaining her hope was what saw her through it. She said she is grateful for having made it through but admits to still being nervous because she hasn’t hit the five-year mark, which is a milestone for cancer survivors. In spite of that nervousness and an understandably cautious outlook on the future, she remains hopeful.
“Don’t give up hope,” Reed said, advising other cancer patients. “Don’t give up your life, and don’t give up what you like to do. Holding onto my life is what has seen me through.”