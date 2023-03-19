GREENUP Attorney General Daniel Cameron will visit Greenup for his Operation Fight Fentanyl Forum on Wednesday, March 22, at 1 p.m. at Greenbo Lake State Resort Park.
The forum will last for about two hours and will take place in the Boyd and Carter rooms at 965 Lodge Road.
According to the attorney general’s office, “the goal of the forum is to hear from Kentuckians in the Greenup and surrounding communities who have been impacted by fentanyl and to discuss possible solutions to the crisis.”
There will be a presentation, a roundtable discussion and public comments.
According to ag.ky.gov, Operation Fight Fentanyl “aims to combat the opioid crisis by hearing from Kentuckians who have been directly impacted by illicit fentanyl.”
According to the AG’s office, 2,250 Kentuckians died of an overdose in 2021. Fentanyl was involved in more than 70% of these OD deaths. According to the office, fentanyl overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18-45.
Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.
Cameron’s office has conducted three of these forums so far — in Covington, Falmouth and Corbin. He’ll be in Franklin and Greenup this week before visiting Inez on April 10 and Leslie County on April 18.
When in Covington in February, Cameron said these discussions are necessary, but action must follow.
“Actually taking action and funding programs and helping with interdiction efforts,” Cameron said, according to Spectrum News.