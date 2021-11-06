ASHLAND Donning a safety vest and a hard hat, Gary Ekers manipulates the levers of a Volvo excavator like a maestro before an orchestra.
With each cue of the levers, the bucket crashes through the roof of 966-968 Belmont Street, sending a crescendo of wooden plaster wall slates, vinyl siding and roof shingles to the ground.
At 9:54 a.m. Friday, after the City of Ashland crews closed off streets around the old 1925 built duplex that’s sat vacant and decaying for years, Ekers ripped off the side stairs to the upstairs which were so rotten a building inspector had put a leg through it months ago.
By 10:30 a.m., all that was left is a pile of clap boards and rubble, as if a bomb had gone off. Of course, it’s a bit more controlled than that — Ekers, the owner of Bobby’s Mulch — is an old hand at demolition work.
For all the thrashing claw made to the home, just a smidgen of the front porch fell into Belmont. Not bad for a house literally a sidewalk width from the road. That’s the kind of work that comes with the hand of experience.
And for you animal lovers out there, the raccoon living inside the blue home scampered off safely into the woods after the third or so dig into the house.
City workers and officials stood in the street as Ekers conducted his symphony of destruction, wearing neon yellow reflective vests.
Among them was Mayor Matt Perkins, with a grin on his face.
“This shows we are serious about the fight on blight in our community,” he said. “This is a good day for taking back our neighborhoods.”
City-wide problem
City Hall watchers by now are familiar with the big push to reduce blight in Ashland, with the city commission’s commitment of $250,000 into the general fund to tear down old abandoned homes.
With the demolition of 966 Belmont — a highly visible house for the hundreds of motorists who travel up 29th Street — five abandoned or blighted homes have been torn down by the city. By the end of the year, 34 will be under contract for teardown.
The costs of these projects can vary — the most recently torn down house cost around $10,000 by the time it’s all said and done. But other houses — the ones filled with asbestos — can almost double that.
A house doesn’t meet the end of a dozer overnight, according to Community and Economic Development Director Chris Pullem. It takes time and many, many, many code enforcement violations before even being placed on the list — and quite a few homes on the current list have been condemned more than a decade, Pullem said.
“We just didn’t have the funds to what we need to do for the longest time,” Pullem said. “As a city, we neglected our responsibility to those neighborhoods for decades and now the last commission and this commission have been very focused on trying to protect those neighborhoods.”
To put it into perspective, in years past maybe five or six houses were knocked down, according to Pullem. Under the new push, that number has quadrupled. Once the fiscal year closes on June 30, 2022, around half of the condemned houses should be demolished.
A house goes vacant under a few different circumstances, according to Pullem. Sometimes there’s a fire or other major disaster and the homeowner doesn’t have insurance nor the money to fix it. They cut their losses and walk away. Other times, it goes up to auction and gets sold for pennies on the dollar to a land holding company based a time zone or two away. Then there’s the sad situation where the owner passes on and has no heirs.
Over time, the house goes from a vacancy to an eyesore to downright dangerous, Pullem said. Five or six years ago, squatting wasn’t much of an issue — a condemned house would be boarded up and code enforcement would come out once, maybe twice a year to check on it.
Now, Pullem said code enforcement is having to come back two or three times a month to secure the premises.
Not only is it dangerous for the squatters living inside with no utilities, it’s dangerous for the neighbors, too, Pullem said. To keep warm in the winter time, squatters will light fires in the sinks and commodes — those fires can get out of control and spread, torching up the house.
And fire knows no property lines.
While much of the target focus has been in East Ashland, blight is found throughout in the city, even in relatively prosperous South Ashland. Pullem said the city is targeting East Ashland and the central part of the city because of high concentration.
“We have some really good property owners over there (East Ashland) and we have some really good rental units,” Pullem said. “But when a pretty high percentage of the neighborhood is vacant and condemned properties, it does something to your morale. This is one way we can address it — by taking some of those away and hopefully getting them back on the market for redevelopment.”
Plus, the property values will rise for the folks maintaining their homes, Pullem added.
Mr. Rymer, tear down that house
There are two routes for a house to come to its end by Ekers’ (or any other contractor’s) claw. One is an emergency circumstance, like the single-story brown house sitting on Ashland Avenue. From the road, it looks a little overgrown, but the back of the house tells a different story.
“It’s holding on by a wing and a prayer,” said DJ Rymer, city project manager for the demolitions. “I went over to inspect it and told our inspector, ‘I don’t see a foundation.’ And there’s not one there.”
Around the back, on a broken-down deck layered in old moldy clothes and rotten food, only two of four building jacks are holding the ground floor deck above it.
At the basement level (where there’s a walk-out to the deck), the foundation is gone. Not in a figurative sense — it’s literally not there, only soil and rock remains.
Oh, and it’s on a 45-degree slope yards away from another home’s yard.
Needless to say, that got it to the top of the list, according to Rymer.
Rymer is a young man in his mid-20s, clean-shaven with an intense look. His rise in the city has been meteoric — five years ago, he was a part-time landscaper for the park’s department. Now, he’s overseeing major projects in the city, such as the teardowns.
“He’s really breathed some life into this program,” Pullem said. “He does a good job at what he does.”
Rymer said getting out there in the community is one of his favorite parts of the job — as soon as he says he’s with the city and he’s inspecting for a teardown, Rymer said he’s had neighbors invite him in their homes for a bite to eat.
“People who have to see look at these every day are grateful to see them go,” Rymer said. “You’d be surprised how they are when they know why I’m there.”
The other house gets to the top of the list is stacking up the liens and citations. After a while, the liens get so high they outweigh the value of the home. Sure, the house could be snatched up for the price of a 1995 Ford Ranger with a leaking pumpkin head, but there might be $50,000 in liens attached to the property — from city citations, taxes and contractors hoping to recoup some money.
Some have gone before the code enforcement board more than 30 times.
City wide, all of the condemned properties amount almost $4 million in liens.
The demolition process doesn’t start at the excavator — that’s just where it ends. It starts with a title search, Rymer said. Before you can run a shovel through it, you’ve got see if anyone has an interest in the property, Rymer said. That typically means a lien.
Letters are sent and the lien holders — county, city and state, as well as those in the private sector — are notified. If no one voices an objection, Rymer said the city proceeds with asbestos testing — anyone who knows anything about an old home can tell you plaster, pipe wraps and those old 9-by-9 tiles can be hot.
If it hits for asbestos, Rymer said a contract is put out for abatement. Once abated (or if it’s clear to begin with), it goes out to bid for 30 days. A recommendation is made to the city commission and the city’s governing body has to approve two votes for it proceed.
After the approval, Rymer is into his neck in paperwork and phone work. Permits have to be filed, the state department of environmental protection is notified and the utility companies have to come and grab their meters and boxes.
Then the day comes — the contractor comes in, knocks the house down and hauls off the debris. Months of planning and prep are gone within the course of a couple days pending good weather. Once the dump tickets are turned (a safeguard to make sure it doesn’t end up in a creek, Rymer said), the commission votes to pay the contractor on the consent agenda.
Homestead on Oakview
Over on Oakview, there’s an old house that sits grown up with trees. When Rymer walks through the front door, he shouts up the stairs, “Code enforcement!”
“You never know if somebody’s living up there,” he said.
The OSB over the front door had been wretched off the screw.
Inside, Rymer says the story behind the house is it just sat and sat and no one noticed it until it had been overgrown and long gone. He thinks it might be a situation where someone died and there were no heirs to be found.
As Rymer tours the house, checking sturdiness of the floors as he goes, he’s awed by the trim work of the place. It’s hardwood, solid, and with a nice dark stain. The baseboards are tall and thick, the stairs — despite the years of decay and despair — are firm and hard.
Some elbow grease and some polish and that trim could and stairs could look brand new. The hardwood floors on first floor are hooved up, but a careful carpenter could work a pry bar under the pieces upstairs and reuse them.
“A lot of this wood is salvageable,” Rymer said. “It’s actually very nice.”
Now the rest of the house — the plaster ceilings falling down, the walls knocked in and the hint of a long-ago fire in the kitchen make it readily apparent why this house is on the list.
At one point, Rymer said, someone lived there. Someone grew up there — probably a blue-collar family, working at the steel mill or Ashland Oil. An outbuilding on the property would be the “perfect place for a man to tinker,” Rymer said.
And maybe it could’ve been saved before it got to this point, Rymer reflected.
While Rymer enjoys the work he does, he still wishes all these houses hadn’t gotten to the state they’re in. And, sometimes, they get brought back from death’s door.
Rymer said one of his favorite projects was a house where someone bought to fix it up to move in their elderly parents. He said the new owners paid the liens, paid the back taxes and just about have the house up to code now.
“The house got a second life and where we might have a piece of property with $3,000 value on the tax rolls, now it’s worth $60,000,” he said. “That’s a win for everyone.”
Even Belmont could’ve had a shot dodging its fate. A tour of the home there showed it had problems — the living room of the first floor only had half a floor and the fixtures were gone. Upstairs, someone created a bedroom by taking the outside porch and putting siding directly over top the windows.
Oh, and a car hit the house at some point and a tree took root in the crawl space, growing out of the foundation.
Back in 2017, Rymer said the home was bought for $1,000. According to Ekers and his son Bobby, when they were doing an inspection prior to the teardown, they found lumber, unopened rolls of insulation, even some appliances in the box.
“They just walked away,” Ekers said. “It looked like they were going to do something with it, but something must have happened.”
