GREENUP John Younce was an educator and a friend, a family man and a coach, and eventually a superintendent of the entire school system.
By all accounts, he’s a man who always put the needs of others first. On Friday, the Greenup County School System dedicated the John F. Younce Field House at the new Greenup County High School football stadium, and some of those who knew him best spoke of the impact he had on their lives and the lives of others.
Jim Dunaway knew Younce first as a coach, and then as a mentor. Dunaway began an emotional speech by thanking the Younce family for allowing him to say a few words about his hero.
“The people in the military are heroes,” he said. “The police and fire department are heroes, and I think anyone who got out and worked during the pandemic were heroes. But not like John. John was my individual hero. He was my go-to guy.”
Dunaway said he had a lot of memories, a lot of stories, about Younce and was sure that everyone else had just as many. He said he first met Younce when he (Dunaway) was around 11 years old. He said Younce was well-known for his accomplishments at McKell High School and as a coach, but though Dunaway knew who he was, he had never met him personally.
“I was playing linebacker, in position, and I hear ‘Jimmy! Jimmy! Read the running back’s feet, they’ll tell you where he’s going!’
“Initially I’m just looking up and everywhere,” Dunaway said, because he didn’t know where the voice was coming from or who it belonged to. It was of course Younce, who knew Dunaway even though the then student did not know him. Younce was an official at that particular game, and Dunaway said that from that beginning Younce never stopped teaching him.
“John Younce would never cheat, though,” Dunaway told the crowd. “So, I’m pretty sure he was coaching the other linebacker as well.”
“He loved coaching, he loved teaching, and he loved watching people grow,” Dunaway said. An example of that, he said, was when shortly after his initial interaction Younce showed up at his house and told Dunaway’s parents that he was there to make their son a better football player.
Dunaway (and many other athletes) was introduced to the Greenup County weight room, which at that time was in Younce’s garage. He shared a lot of fond memories of Younce and his family taking student athletes under their wing and mentoring them. Dunaway said Younce’s wife fed everyone, which was no easy feat considering that there were as many as 10 athletes training at Younce’s gym. That mentorship made him not only a better athlete but a better person as well, he said.
Thomas Wright also shared his own memories of John Younce, saying that he was fortunate to have spent a lot of time with him in recent years.
“John was absolutely the hardest-working man you’ll ever meet,” Wright said. “He started out as a teacher, became a coach, and then a principal. Then he went to the Central Office, and then made Superintendent.
“Now who else would know the school business any better than John Younce?” he asked the crowd. “He worked his rear end off and made it to the top of his profession. That to me is a success story.”
Wright said that his experience gave Younce a unique qualification to help other principals and educators in the school system.
Chris Ailster also spoke about his time working with Uounce.
“He’ll always be Coach Younce or Mr. Younce to me,” Ailster said of his larger-than-life colleague.
The thread throughout the dedication ceremony was of numerous individuals speaking of how Younce was the pivotal point in their careers, how his mentorship was of incalculable value both while they were in school and in the world beyond school, and how he exemplified the ethos of hard work.
The Field House is an example of how his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of Greenup County students for years to come.