SANDY HOOK Live music had the Little Sandy Lodge surrounded for the fourth annual Elliott County Fiddlers Convention in Sandy Hook.
The two-day convention organized musicians to compete for prize money, conduct workshops and hold jams.
“This music is traditional to this area and a lot of people, especially kids who grow up here, don’t care about it as much,” said event organizer John Ryster. “I want them to know people come from all over the country. We have people from Ohio, Florida and New York that come to Sandy Hook, Kentucky, because they care about the music here.”
The convention had a record number in attendance, including Delbert Gillum, who hasn’t missed a convention since it started in 2019. He said dancing has been a love of his for a short period of time.
“I just learned on my own. I never tried to dance until I was 65 years old,” said Gillum. “I went to the Shriners Bluegrass show over in Olive Hill and I started walking out through the gravel and they started playing a fast song. I started stomping in the gravel and people cheered and I started dancing.”
Gillum’s dancing shoes won him third place.
Banjo instructor Elias Delbridge had his first experience with the Fiddlers Convention. He said he has not been to a lot of fiddler conventions, but really liked Elliott County’s.
“When you are playing music there is not a ton of people out there that you would think is playing,” said Delbridge. “When you come to a convention, it is really encouraging to see so many people. I am 26; you would think there are a lot of older people playing this music. It is great to come to these types of conventions and see people your age or younger playing it.”
Ryster hoped everyone who came out to the convention left with some knowledge of the old-time mountain music and had a great experience.
Plans for next year’s Elliott County Fiddlers Festival are in the works.