John Ryster likes that Sandy Hook doesn’t change often.
Ryster of Georgetown is organizing the second annual Elliott County Fiddler’s Convention July 9 and 10 at the Little Sandy Lodge on Ky. 7. He likes Sandy Hook, in part, because it’s small.
“It’s not changed that often,” Ryster, 31, said. “You can drive on a Saturday evening in the summer, and you’ll probably find people playing music, playing bluegrass music out in the front yard; that doesn’t happen most places.”
Ryster said music is still an important part of people’s lives in Elliott County — especially if it involves fiddles, guitars, dulcimers and banjos.
“Technically, it’s more old-time music, pre-bluegrass, traditional Appalachian music,” Ryster said.
Ryster said about 100 musicians attended the inaugural event in 2019; he’d like to at least double that this year. He said a fiddlers convention is participation-based.
“You come and you pay your entry fee to get into the festival and (you) bring your instrument,” Ryster said.
Ryster’s been making fiddles since 2019; he’s finishing his 11th instrument. He said maple and spruce are the preferred woods, but he’s experimenting with cherry.
“I like to do things a little bit creative, I guess,” he said.
It takes Ryster up to five months to make one fiddle; he often builds two or three at a time. He likes red spruce.
“I feel like the red spruce might be a little louder of an instrument,” Ryster said. “ … For old-time music or bluegrass, you’re trying to play over a banjo (or) a guitar.”
Besides the jam sessions, there are dance, string band and bluegrass band.
This fall, Ryster plans to move to Elliottville in Rowan County, about 3 miles from the Elliott County line. Look for him to be an enthusiastic picker — and grinner.
“I play fiddle and banjo and guitar and mandolin,” Ryster said. “If it’s got strings, I can play something on it.”
For more information, visit Elliott County Fiddler’s Convention on Facebook or call Ryster at (740) 395-3680.