CATLETTSBURG Roughly 19,000 homes and businesses in Ashland, Meads, Catlettsburg and surrounding parts of Boyd County are set to be equipped for high-speed fiber internet, courtesy of Kinetic.
The plan was announced Monday at the old courthouse in Catlettsburg, with a strong attendance from the public and members of local and state government present.
Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said the new fiber internet was a crucial block in building the county’s path to the future both on an economic and an individual level. Boyd Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said the new fiber internet will improve the safety for residents in the southern part of the county especially by increasing their access and ability to call for emergency services.
The internet by Kinetic will provide ultrafast broadband and, according to Kinetic, “lets users download 1,000 megabits a second, which is 100 times faster than the average U.S. internet speed.”
The new technology replaces older copper and fiber-optic lines now in use, provides for superior speeds, and is also immune to radio-frequency interference that distorts video signals. The Boyd County Fiber Project is part of a $2 billion multi-year capital investment strategy to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across Kinetic’s 18-state footprint. The company has invested more than $211 million in just two years to expand broadband access in the Commonwealth.
Kinetic State Operations President Brian Harman spoke at the announcement Monday and reiterated Kinetic’s commitment to the community.
“When we say, ‘High Speed for Here,’ we mean Ashland, Meads and Catlettsburg and Boyd County," he said. "We’re listening to our customers and making sure they get what they want, which is the best high-speed broadband internet experience at home and at work, reliably and without interruption.”
“It’s a big day for Boyd County,” Chaney told the crowd. “This is going to be the backbone that will allow for the expansion of fiber infrastructure in Boyd County.”
Chaney said when most discuss infrastructure they are talking about roads and bridges, but that fiber internet is the wave of the future and is equally important to consider.
“I am proud to be here with you today to celebrate 19,000 homes in Boyd County getting broadband fiber internet,” Gov. Andy Beshear said at the event. “This is truly a day where the investments necessary to compete for the biggest companies, and the jobs of the future that are so essential, is being met."
Beshear added that the new fiber internet is one more great part of the county that can be shown to convince companies to make Kentucky and Boyd County their home.
“High-speed internet is a key part of our plan to build a better Kentucky," Beshear said. "It allows Kentuckians to stay connected with school, health care services and family, and is also critical to the success of our state’s economy and to future job creation.”
State Sen. Robin L. Webb, D-Grayson, added to Beshear’s comments that fiber internet was yet another way Kentucky could become more competitive, and said, “I am so happy for the citizens of Boyd County. Thank you to Kinetic for making the investment in our community that will allow us to compete on a global scale with any other region in the world. High-speed fiber internet will strengthen Boyd County’s economic development efforts and provide residents with good-paying jobs."
Colby Hall, executive director of nonprofit Shaping Our Appalachian Region, also agreed with the positive consensus.
“SOAR has made fiber a top priority for eastern Kentucky," Hall said. "Fiber can help Boyd County create new job opportunities and attract new investments to the community. Fiber-optic broadband infrastructure has a vital role in helping to grow and fortify local economies.”
Customers may call (859) 885-9765 to find out if they are eligible for a speed upgrade and how Kinetic can help meet their home or business needs. To learn more, visit GoKinetic.com.
