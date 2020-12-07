Jail bookings were looking a little lighter than usual, according to the online jail records.
Greenup showed no bookings over the weekend, while Boyd, Carter and Rowan showed less than usual. The Big Sandy Regional Detention Center was about on par with the usual inflow of inmates, per the jail records.
The following people were jailed over the weekend. Anyone named among the locked-up should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Boyd County Detention Center
• Ashley N. Schneider, 35, of Louisville, was booked Saturday on two probation violations, one out of Boyd and the other out of Daviess County.
• Ronald S. McGinnis, 38, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on three bench warrants.
• Steven R. Pyles, 35, of Argillite, was booked Saturday on a fourth-degree assault charge.
Big Sandy
• Cody Spears, 25, of Lovely, was booked Friday on a first-offense drug trafficking charge and a possession of paraphernalia charge.
• Nathaniel Maynard, 27, of Lovely, was booked Friday on a first-degree possession of meth charge (first offense), theft less than $500 in value and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Alesha Melton, 38, of Albany, was booked Friday on charges of first-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of meth (first offense) and second-degree possession of a drug (first offense).
• Sandra Shepherd, 52, of Salyersville, was booked Friday on a bench warrant.
• Adam Fletcher, 38, of Louisa, was booked Saturday on charges of public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree trespassing and menacing.
• Ricky Goble, 56, of Prestonburg, was booked Saturday on charges of receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 and being a persistent felony offender in the second-degree.
• Erica Picklesimer, 37, of Sitka, was booked Saturday on charges of providing false information to police, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense), keeping a prescription drug in an improper container (first offense) and a bench warrant.
• Leslie K. Maynard, 41, of Inez, was booked Sunday on charges of third-degree mischief, third-degree escape, second-degree indecent exposure, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree wanton endangerment and public intoxication.
• Christopher L. Caldwell, 29, of Salyersville, was booked Sunday on charges of public intoxication and and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Carter County
• Joseph Johnson, 30, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on charges of three first-degree drug trafficking charges (first offense), one first-offense heroin trafficking charge and one first-offense marijuana trafficking charge.
• Travis Carter, 28, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a parole violation and a bench warrant.
• Joseph Bailey, 36, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on charges of shoplifting less than $500 in value, two counts of flagrant non-support and a bench warrant.
• Jessica Hickman, 36, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a probation violation.
• Janet King, 38, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a parole violation and a bench warrant.
• Shannon Porter, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant.
Rowan County
• Michael W. Roe, 48, of Clearfield, was booked Friday on a first-offense heroin trafficking charge.
• Nathaniel Whitt, 39, of West Liberty, was booked Saturday on charges of first-degree meth trafficking (first offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and three traffic violations.
• Keith Hoose, 63, of Morehead, was booked Saturday on charges of violating an emergency protective order, witness tampering and second-degree assault.
• Shawn Ison, 27, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on a bench warrant and charges of second-degree promotion of contraband and first-degree possession of meth (first offense).
• Donald Bowling, 45, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree meth trafficking (first-offense), possession of drug paraphernalia and a bench warrant.
• Summer Benton, 35, of West Liberty, was booked Sunday on a public intoxication charge.
• Ashley Kiser, 40, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on five traffic violations.
• Jessica Sprinkle, 30, of Morehead, was booked Sunday on charges of first-degree meth trafficking (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
