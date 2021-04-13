A Boyd County grand jury had a bit of light case load last week, indicting eight folks.
Drugs and theft seemed to be the theme of last week’s grand jury.
Among those indicted was 63-year-old Kimberly S. Sutton, of Richmond, on a sole count of theft by failure to properly execute a will.
According to her indictment, Sutton was supposed to split the proceeds of a $66,600 estate among three heirs, but instead kept it for herself. Details are scant, as the case was directly indicted — meaning, Boyd County Commonwealth Attorney Rhonda Copley presented the evidence to the grand jury without the case working its way through district court first.
The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police, according to the indictment.
Bond in Sutton’s case has been set at $66,000 full cash.
An indictment is merely a formal accusation levied by a grand jury. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were indicted by the grand jury:
• Erin M. McComis, 35, of Ashland, was indicted in two separate drug cases. In one case, she faces a sole count of first-degree promoting contraband. In the other, she faces one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.
• Aaron McWhorter, 28, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense heroin trafficking.
• David Schlechty, 49, address unlisted, was indicted on sole count of auto theft in excess of more than $500 in value.
• Charles S. Stephens, 46, of Ashland, was indicted on a sole count of first-offense failure to register as a sex offender.
• Lee Hendrickson, 46, and Latisha D. Barnett-Marushi, 40, both addresses unknown, were indicted as codefendants on sole counts of second-degree burglary.
• Cora Maynard, 29, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense possession of a first-degree substance, first-offense possession of a schedule V narcotic (misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
