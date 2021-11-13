ASHLAND The Festival of Trees and Trains will be closer to normal this year, Tamme Grubb, chairwoman of FOTT, said.
She said the event, sponsored by the Paramount Women's Association, will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the theater. That means masks will be recommended but not required.
As was the case last year, the traffic will flow in one direction.
Entertainment will be added back to the schedule this year and children will have the opportunity to have cocoa with Santa.
New to the decorations: decorated stockings.
Grubb said members of the community will enter stockings. "It will be similar to the bowling pin category -- artsy," she said.
"Another thing we started last year and were extremely successful with is 100% online bidding," she said. "Just scan the QR code and it will take you to the website to bid."
The schedule for the FOTT:
Friday
Noon. to 8 p.m. Festival Open
6 p.m. -- Singing Kernels
7 p.m. -- Mikey Ashmore
Nov. 20
Noon to 8 p.m. Festival Open
Noon to 2 p.m. -- Cocoa with Santa and activities on stage
3 p.m. -- Boyd County High School Jazz Band
4 p.m.-- Mattox Hale
5 p.m. -- Trinity Church Choir
5:30 p.m. -- Bobby Blanton
6 p.m. -- Tri-State STEM and M Chorus
7 p.m. -- Nutty Buddies Dance Team
Nov. 21
Noon to 5 p.m. -- Festival Open
1 p.m. -- Ashland Youth Ballet
2 p.m. -- Jessi McDaniel
3 p.m. -- Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band
4 p.m. -- Ironton High School Chorus
Nov. 22
Scout Day
Noon to 8 p.m. -- Festival Open
Nov. 23
Noon to 8 p.m. Festival Open
Nov. 24
Noon to 8 p.m. Festival Open
Nov. 25
4 to 8 p.m. Festival Open
Happy Thanksgiving
Nov. 26
11 a.m. to noon -- Sensory Hour
Noon to 8 p.m. Festival Open
5 p.m. -- Huntington Harmonica Club
6 p.m. -- Kelly's Bridge
7 p.m. -- Emma Stephens
Nov. 27
Noon to 8 p.m. Festival Open
Noon to 2 p.m. -- Cocoa with Santa and Activities on Stage
3 p.m. -- Saints Alive
4 p.m. --International Folklanders
5 p.m. --Russell High School Jazz Band
6 p.m. -- Russell Chamber Orchestra
7 p.m. -- Anne Stephens
Nov. 28
Noon to 5 p.m. Festival Open
1 p.m. -- Ashland Regional Dance Team
2 p.m. -- Phillip Osborne
3 p.m. -- Advance Methodist Handbell Choir
3 p.m. -- Awards/Ribbons pickup begins
4 p.m. -- Steve Free
4 p.m. -- Bidding Closes - Raffle Drawings announced
6 to 7 p.m. -- Purchased item pickup (backstage)
Nov. 29
1 to 7 p.m. -- Purchased item pickup (backstage)
