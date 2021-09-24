Fall festivals abound in October, and many are announcing their plans for the season.
Here are some very close by and a few that are within an easy driving distance.
•
C-K AutumnFest is set to return to the Ceredo and Kenova communities after being canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.
The community-wide celebration will be Oct. 29 and 30. In the past, the C-K AutumnFest has hosted scavenger hunts, pumpkin-carving contests, bake-offs, vendors and teen queen pageants.
The main attraction is The Pumpkin House on Beech Street, which displays more than 3,000 carved pumpkins. To add some perspective, The Pumpkin House began in 1978 with only five carved pumpkins
Despite being closed in 2020 because of the coronavirus, organizers are preparing for a full return of arts competition and activities.
For more information, visit ckautumnfest.com or search them on Facebook.
•
Circleville Pumpkin Show, one of the nation’s largest and oldest pumpkin festivals, is set to return this fall after being canceled last year. Otherwise, the annual festival in Circleville, Ohio, has celebrated local agriculture since its inception in 1903, attracting nearly 400,000 visitors from across the country.
Seven parades will take place in four days, according to the website. The festival will begin in the afternoon on Oct. 20 and conclude on Oct. 23. You can expect to see amusement rides, vendors and games along multiple blocks by Franklin street.
The festival will be at 159 E Franklin St. in Circleville. For more information, visit Pumpkinshow.com
•
West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, one of the state’s largest festivals running since 1989, is set to return, running from Oct. 7 through 10 in Milton.
The festival was designed to help farmers with the raising and selling of pumpkins. Now, it includes a variety of entertainment and educational experiences. For more information, visit Wvpumpkinpark.com
•
Heritage Harvest Tour is an annual, self-guided tour through Appalachia offered on Sept. 25.
The tour of the eastern part of the commonwealth showcases the work of local farmers recreating the 18th, 19th and 20th century rural farming.
As you drive along through the tour, about 11 stops may be made and at these locations, you will have the chance to buy apple butter, quilts and other Kentucky-crafted items.
This year will mark its ninth year. For more information, visit the Facebook page.
•
White Oak Pumpkin Patch in West Liberty offers inflatables, a petting zoo, hayrides, facepainting and other activities for visitors of all ages.
More than 60 varieties of pumpkins, as well as squash, Indian corn, straw and hay is offered at the family-friendly event.
The pumpkin patch will be at 8907 U.S. 460. For more information, visit the Facebook page.
•
Flatwoods Harvest Festival, formerly known as the Flatwoods Fall Festival, is bringing activities to Flatwoods in October.
The festival, which is an all-day event on Oct. 9, includes a parade and a Halloween movie in the park.
For more information, call the Flatwoods Parks and Recreation Board.
AUSTIN JOHNSON is a freelance writer living in Ohio.