HUNTINGTON Just like dogs and cats, ferrets can be wonderful companions who offer comfort to their owners.
Cynthia Alizawi can attest to the benefit of having ferrets.
“I was about 40 and I was in the middle of a divorce and just basically sad,” she said. “My sister and I walked into a pet store and one practically jumped on me. I named him Jeezy, so suffice to say I could not resist him. He alone helped me through some really crappy times by providing companionship and much unconditional love. “
It wasn’t her first ferret encounter.
“Someone gave my mom one when we were teenagers,” she said. “Honestly, I do not know how we managed to keep up with him while he lived in the house.”
While Alizawi has three ferrets and has had as many as five at one time, they are not for everyone.
“They are among the most abandoned pets in the nation, unfortunately,” she said, noting their cute appearance and fun, playful personalities make them seem like easy pets to have, but they are more work than most bargain for.
“They also must have comfortable living conditions and safety is a must,” she said. “I have a double unit Ferret Nation cage for mine, even though they do not stay in it full time. They mostly use it to eat, drink and hide.”
Veterinarian bills are extremely high for ferrets, as they are prone to lymphoma, insulinoma, hyperestrogenism, distemper and diabetes, according to cedarcrestvet.com. Overbreeding to achieve desirable colors, patterns, behaviors and high intelligence has increased the frequency of many genetic diseases, the website states.
Their personalities have needs, too.
“There should be many places in their area to hide as they like to sleep for 14 to 16 hours a day, especially when they get older,” Alizawi continued. “They are obligate carnivores and cannot process or digest fruits and veggies. They should be kept away from other larger animals and, even if they usually get along well with dogs, they should be monitored at all times when together. They love toys and will play with a ball for hours; however, they really prefer human interaction and, of course, other ferrets. They make a ‘dooking’ sound when they are playing with each other that lets you know they are enjoying themselves.”
The little weasels are notorious for stealing and hiding things from their owners, even if the item is bigger than they are. Alizawi said one of hers took makeup and lotion from her purse to hide, and sometimes would eventually return them.
“Each ferret has his/her own personality, just like other animals. Some are thieves, some are super playful, some cuddle with their human,” Alizawi said. “They are extremely loveable when handled all the time.”
Ferrets are a lot of work, she said, but she has help.
“I would be wrong to lead anyone to believe I could care for all my ferrets and animals without mentioning my son James, his fiancée Haylee and my son Andrew, when he was home,” she said. “They have been helping me for years to keep the room and the house clean and neat. Ferrets are not the easiest animals to keep and clean up after, so I wouldn’t want to lead people to think they can just have a couple of ferrets in a cage. They require lots of love, attention and human interaction in the way of playtime. My adult children have always been supportive and helped me with those chores. They love them and are always there to take one to the vet or care for them when they are ill.”
Like having cats or dogs, ferret owners can form an extra-strong bond with a particular ferret. Alizawi said her special one, or “heart ferret” as she calls him, was Mr. Ferret, the Judge Brewski, who died in 2015.
“I was devastated,” she said. “He had a personality I just connected with and bonded with. I keep his memory alive and he is very much remembered in the ferret community because I write about him on his Facebook page.”
Writing as “the Judge,” when another ferret dies, she pens comforting words to the ferret owners.
“When someone else’s ferret passes away, the Judge is summoned to bring the JesusJet to pick up the ferret and take him away for orientation to the rainbow bridge,” Alizawi said, adding she writes to the owner as the ferret, reassuring them that he or she is OK.
“It’s just a really upbeat kinda funny way to bring some light into a very sad situation as we, like dog and cat owners, are very depressed and sad to lose a member of our family,” she said.
If it sounds as though you might be “different” if you keep ferrets, you’re right.
“Ferret owners are unique in the way that they are usually very playful people and some a little eccentric,” Alizawi said. “They enjoy the company of (ferrets) and often get more than they actually need. That’s called ‘ferret math.’”
She said some of her friends who are involved in ferret rescue have as many as 20 to 40 at one time. And some like to make their ferrets even more like family by dressing them.