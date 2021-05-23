William Ferguson will take his seat behind the principal’s desk at Ashland Middle School on July 1.
Ferguson is a familiar face as he has been in the role of vice principal for five years. The position came open when David Greene, the current principal, was named the financial director for the Ashland Independent School District.
Ferguson began as a substitute with Boyd County Schools after being urged by his wife to consider education as a career path after they began dating. His wife is a music teacher and saw his potential for working with kids. Ferguson said he never thought about it; he was a Criminal Justice major at Marshall University during his undergraduate education.
He later pursued his Masters of Arts in Teaching at Morehead State University. Ferguson has a principal certification and special education certification.
His knowledge and experience of special education is one of the things Superintendent Sean Howard noted as a strength he brings to the role.
“He is very knowledgeable of special education in particular,” Howard said. “He is very organized, a very good manager and exhibits very strong personal skills.”
Ferguson has high hopes for Ashland Middle School.
“Naturally I want this to be the area’s, the region’s, even the state’s best middle school,” he said. “That’s naturally going to be my goals. It’s to make this the best middle school because it’s really good as it is.”
The Samsung national and state championships, athletics and the academic team’s success are a few things Ferguson said are evidence of AMS heading that way.
“We’ve brought home a lot of good stuff and I want to continue that, build on that and take it even further if we can,” Ferguson said.
The most important thing for the soon-to-be principal is caring for and being fair with the kids of Ashland Middle. It is what he’s worked to convey over the last five years and hopes to continue.
“Number one, I want to be fair,” Ferguson said. “I want to be fair to kids and want to make sure kids know that we care about them here.”
Kids face daily challenges unlike when Ferguson was a kid. He sees that and wants to make AMS a place where it is obvious the teachers are there for the kids.
“I want this to be a place for them,” he said. “I want them to know that everyone here at AMS cares about them and wants what’s best for them and we’re going to take care of them.”
That care has shown and was acknowledged by Howard.
“He is very personable,” said Howard. “I think he’s earned the respect of the students and the staff throughout his time there as an assistant principal.”
Ferguson’s message to teachers and staff of Ashland Middle is to keep on keeping on.
“We’re going to keep doing what we’re doing and we’re going to make this the best place that we can,” he said. “We’re already on track to do that. We just want to continue.”
“I just want to make sure I don’t mess anything up,” he said with a little laugh.
Ferguson has been working closely with Greene to prepare for the role. Greene is moving into his role as financial director and keeping up as principal.
“We’re both kind of doing three jobs between the two of us,” Ferguson said.
He knows a whirlwind of scheduling, finances and personnel is coming over the summer, but is learning and applying what he’s being taught as quick as possible.
“I’m getting to put some of this stuff into practice as soon as I’m learning it,” Ferguson said. “So it’s kind of neat. I’m kind of learning as I go and getting thrown into it all at once.”
His time at Boyd County and seeing the administration there is what led him to pursuing a principal role.
“It interested me,” Ferguson said. “It really did interest me, that side of things. But I wasn’t sure for a while I wanted that kind of responsibility. I wasn’t sure I was ready to commit wholeheartedly on that.”
After encouragement from those around him, “sure enough I did it,” he said. “I got my principal degree and after applying a few places, and doing some things, things worked here at Ashland Middle. I’ll never forget the day David Greene called me and said, ‘hey, won’t you come work with me,’ so that’s pretty cool.”
Superintendent Howard expects the transition to “be very smooth and almost seamless.”
Ferguson credits much of his readiness to his predecessor.
“I’ve learned from the best,” Ferguson said. “David Greene has been fabulous to work with and he truly taught me so much stuff and I want to keep doing what we’ve been doing for the last five years. And just make AMS the best for kids and a place kids want to come to and want to learn.”