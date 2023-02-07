ASHLAND Ashland Community and Technical College’s president will wear an extra hat for the next two months.
Dr. Larry Ferguson will serve as acting President for KCTCS (Kentucky Community and Technical College System), which includes 16 colleges across the Commonwealth.
Ferguson said it’s just a 60-day assignment as of now.
Paul Czarapata, Ed.D., vacated the role effective Feb. 2. He had been the institution’s third president since April 2021. He was with KCTCS for 23 years.
KCTCS tapped Ferguson, Ph.D., as the acting president effective Feb. 3. He said KCTCS will work to identify a long-term interim and then conduct a national search for its next president.
“I was flattered and humbled to have been asked,” Ferguson said. “I certainly was not expecting it.”
Ferguson is familiar with high-profile roles with KCTCS, such as vice president and acting chancellor.
Ferguson worked in various positions with ACTC before becoming an instructor there as well as the University of Charleston in West Virginia. He logged a stint as Bevill State Community College’s president. It is located in Jasper, Alabama.
Ferguson, a Boyd County graduate, was named ACTC’s president in 2018.
He is eager to handle this challenge.
“It will require a lot of time management,” Ferguson said. “I’ll probably be at the system office in Versailles and/or in Frankfort probably three days a week and the rest of the time in Ashland. I have a really good team here. Folks like Dr. (Todd) Brand (the dean of academic affairs) and others will pick up other responsibilities here.”
Ferguson said all 16 colleges work in unison to solve intense work force problems.
“We span the Commonwealth,” he said. “I’m humbled and honored to do this at least for a brief period of time.”
Ferguson said his heart and passion lie in Ashland at ACTC, which was established in 1938.
“We’re not in the higher education business,” he said. “We’re in the changing-lives business. The quality of education I received (at ACTC) is equal to anywhere else I went for education.”
(606) 326-2664 |