CEREDO Maddi Jeffers says she’s used to customers asking “where’s the owner,” when she greets them at a new bait and tackle shop.
The 23-year-old’s response? “Right here.”
Breaking into a male-dominated industry is hard for any woman, no doubt, but Jeffers didn’t hesitate to enter the world of fishing, bait and tackle by opening up shop at Maddi’s Bait and Tackle.
A native of Louisa, Jeffers said she got the idea to open her own shop after seeing some serious success while selling bait out of her Dodge Durango at Virginia Point in Kenova.
Jeffers said she thought it was important to open a female-owned shop to make other fisherwomen comfortable.
“It can be intimidating when people think you don’t know what you’re doing,” Jeffers said, “People always thought I came in (to bait and tackle shops) to shop for somebody else.”
Jeffers said even now people stop by the shop and expect to see a man at the register and assume she may not know which bait to use for what fish in which body of water.
“I know because my name’s on the building,” Jeffers laughed.
With a grand opening taking place earlier this month, Jeffers said it’s been nothing but growth ever since.
Starting with a couple cork boards full of lures and lines and a couple of live wells in the back, Jeffers store now stocks up on one of the largest varieties of live, cut and artificial bait in the area — some of her stock include cow brain, chicken livers and leeches.
Jeffers said her best sellers are shiners, goldfish and salties, though — which she keeps in the back along with bluegills and minnows — when she can keep them in stock.
Jeffers took a pause to help out a customer, netting and crane weighing out a half-pound of shiners — with long manicured nails and all.
Another came in right after, greeted with a sweet “Whatcha after, honey?”
In the center of the shop sits a round table, surrounded with old office chairs — a spot Jeffers said her regulars sit for hours to talk about their big catches, local honey holes and if the fish are biting that day.
“If I’m real busy, they even jump into help me,” Jeffers said, adding some of her customers will weigh out the bait and run the cash register if need be.
Jeffers says her love of fishing goes way back; She was adopted at the age of 4 and lived steps from a pond — she’s been hooked ever since.
She’s come a long way since then, when Jeffers said they’d throw anything in the water for a bite, like hot dogs or Twinkies.
At 713 C Street in the old Music Box building, Jeffers also has a pretty impressive selection of poles and reels — some of the poles are custom-built by Donald Smith, and Jeffers says they go quick.
“Sometimes they sell before they even hit the floor,” Jeffers said, adding some customers will throw in a deposit to hold the perfect pole before they’re even finished.
Jeffers said while stocking up on bait and chatting with her regulars are thrilling parts of the job, it’s the little girls who stop in for whom she has a soft spot.
“It gives them something to look forward to,” Jeffers said of the girls she sees come in with their dad or grandpa.
“She doesn’t just have to be a teacher or a stay-at-home mom,” Jeffers said.