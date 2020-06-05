ASHLAND Many have reported seeing fairies scampering about their property, leaving much appreciated gifts in their wake.
Such visions are not the result of having been quarantined too long — more like a mechanism for coping with isolation.
The Ashland Wine Fairies is a Facebook group of mostly women who enjoy giving and receiving wine-centered presents.
Members post their address and the kind of wine they like — it can even be another adult beverage or a non-alcoholic drink. They also post their favorite salty or sweet goodie or cheese. A wine fairy will deliver a gift to your porch, ring the bell and run. The goal is for everyone to be gifted and for everyone to be someone’s fairy — or deliver to more than one person.
Founder Shelly Tackette said she was invited to a wine fairy group in Ironton, begun by Ironton native Janice McKenzie Pernestti, who now lives in Delaware, Ohio.
She said she started the Ashland group because she didn’t know if those in Ironton would deliver to Ashland.
“Ironton’s group was growing quickly, so I decided to start the Ashland Wine Fairy group,” the 47-year-old said. The group started late in the day on May 7 and had almost 200 members the next day. Now, there are 1,868 members.
“I never knew it would grow so quickly,” Tackette said.
“After we reached 1,000 members, I decided to have a few questions in order to be accepted to the group, which new members must answer to be accepted,” she said. “We decline probably 200 to 300 per day because they do not answer the questions. As the group grew, I added three others to help me with the online group.” She said she’s heard other such groups have sprung up in Grayson and Greenup.
“The excitement of trying to sneak onto someone’s porch and ring their doorbell and run was so much fun,” Tackette said.
She said she’s received mostly positive feedback.
“After being quarantined, I think it has been fun for everyone to get out and about and make others feel good. It has been a chain reaction,” she said.
Moscato is so popular in the area it’s become difficult to find in stores, Tackette said, adding snacks cover a wide range.
“Receiving a basket/gift has been so uplifting to most and I think women wanted to be a part of the positivity and making others feel good,” she said. “The creativity and generosity that I have seen in some of the baskets has been amazing.”
Tackette, who works at Identity Salon inside King’s Daughters Medical Center, said she has enjoyed hearing stories of giving and receiving from the members of the group.
“They have been quite funny. Some have even included their husbands for deliveries and husbands getting jealous because they didn’t have a wine fairy,” she said. “Who doesn’t like wine and snacks?”
