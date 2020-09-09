ASHLAND Some of the women of Christ Temple Church saw a need and they’re working to fill it by having a food drive.
Chantelle Crockrel, wife of pastor J.D. Crockrel, said she and church member C.C. Chandler were thinking about what they could do to help others through the pandemic. Chandler works in a local school system, so she was aware many children depend on school lunches and other programs to feed them. Crockrel’s father drives a school bus to hand out lunches, so he sees first-hand the need some children have for food at home; her mother has worked for Head Start and had witnessed the same.
“I knew Brittany Brown from the Ashland Family Resource and Youth Services Center and I asked her how it was going,” Crockrel said. “I was told there are children who can’t make it to pick up their lunches. We were told about the food pantries and snack bag program.”
She said the snack bag program was coming up short, so Crockrel’s church partnered with the center to raise some snacks and cash donations to help feed children in need.
“If we get a great response, any surplus will also go to help fill their school pantries that students can access in emergencies,” Crockrel said. “The total collection of food will be split between all Ashland schools, so this will benefit the entire district. We are also taking monetary donations. The checks can be made out to Ashland FRYSC. If you do make a donation you will be sent a donation letter for your income taxes.”
Throughout September, Christ Temple Church will accept donations at specific times:
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays
• 6-8 p.m. Sundays
• 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays
• 5-6 p.m. Saturdays
Through the week, donors can bring items inside the church or drop them off in a bucket; Saturdays will be drop-off only.
Items needed include microwave meals, canned chicken, baked beans, Beanie Weenies, canned chili, Vienna sausages, mac and cheese, Ramen noodles, Spaghetti Os, canned ravioli, spaghetti or alfredo sauce, noodles, canned green beans and kernel corn, soup, instant rice/mashed potatoes, Pop Tarts, instant oatmeal, crackers, breakfast bars, peanut butter, jelly fruit cups, apple sauce, gummies, small packages of Goldfish crackers, cookies, pretzels, animal crackers, popcorn and powdered drink mixes in individual packs.
Donation times for the Community Food Drive are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays at Christ Temple Church, 2601 Lexington Ave., Ashland; drive and drop times are 5 to 6 p.m. Saturdays on the church’s front lawn.