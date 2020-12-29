JACKSON, OHIO The feds have picked up the case of an Ohio man accused of filming a child’s private parts.
Stephen R. Duren, 35, of Jackson, was charged in early September in state court with charges associated with the production of child pornography. His case was placed on bound-over status pending it being heard by grand jury.
However, on Dec. 11, a judge ordered the case be dropped without prejudice — meaning the charges could be brought back up again — because the grand jury had not heard Duren’s case. Per the judge’s order, Duren’s case would’ve been dismissed by Christmas Day.
However, on Monday, an FBI agent submitted a criminal complaint in the Southern District of Ohio to have Duren charged with production of child pornography and possession of the same.
According to the complaint, the victim’s mother discovered videos of sexual abuse on Duren’s phone. Federal records show the mother recorded the evidence on her phone, deleted the originals on his and turned the matter over to authorities.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives busted out two search warrants on Duren’s home, gathering evidence leading to his arrest, according to the complaint. Detectives then turned evidence over to the FBI, per the records.
