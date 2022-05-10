ASHLAND A federal grand jury has a child porn suspect at the center of a terrible child abuse case out of Elliott County on one count of witness tampering.
Ronald Stinespring, 51, of Sandy Hook, received a five-count indictment last week — four counts relate to his pending child porn case, which has been kicking the federal docket since late 2020 — along with new count of witness tampering.
According to his indictment, Stinespring wrote letters to the victim from his jail cell in a "complex numerical code." Upon cracking the code, the indictment states Stinespring had asked the victim to take the blame for the criminal charges to falsely testify in court.
In order to cover his tracks, Stinespring sent the letters to the wife of his cellmate, according to prosecutors.
The letter-writing campaign happened between December 2021 and January 2022, while Stinespring was held at the Boyd County Detention Center, court records show.
If convicted on the witness tampering charge, Stinespring could face another 20 years in prison. He also faces up to 30 years on three of his child pornography charges and up to 20 years in prison on another count.
Stinespring is currently scheduled for trial on June 13 in Ashland. He is accused of sexually abusing — and taking pictures of the abuse — two girls in a remote location in Elliott County for at least two years. Authorities were alerted to the abuse in March 2019 after one victim escaped and summoned help, records show.
