SUMMIT Swanson Drive behind Armco Park is a middle-class neighborhood, with well-kept lawns and shiny cars sitting in the driveways.
It’s a slightly older neighborhood — the houses appear to be built anywhere from the 1970s to the 1990s. Split levels and ranchers abound.
It’s the type of neighborhood where one can expect the ice cream truck to make a round and kids patrolling the streets from sun up to sun down pedaling bicycles.
And inside a little brick rancher at a the top of bend — a spot where one can see traffic coming from both directions — federal authorities say 30-year-old Jamaal Stokes was running a drug ring two hours away in Parkersburg, West Virginia.
But it’s bigger than that — federal search warrant affidavits claim the “Jamaal Stokes DTO (drug trafficking organization)” had a far and wide reach across the country, with suspected sources in North Carolina, Florida, Maryland, Illinois, Washington State and Nevada.
A family business
Federal authorities have identified three key players in the Stokes drug ring (in addition to Stokes): Carlo Ramsey, Floyd Ramsey and Robert Sanders Jr.
According to court records filed in the Southern District of West Virginia, controlled purchases started being conducted on the ring around the Parkersburg area in November 2020, but the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force didn’t start ratcheting up its investigation until March of this year.
Carlo Ramsey, 56, was the old head of the crew and the chief conduit between the suppliers and the street-level dealers, according to the affidavits. According to detention orders filed in the West Virginia, Ramsey has a rap sheet extending back to 1987, with felony convictions for drug dealing, armed robbery and battery in Illinois, Florida and West Virginia.
In June 2020, Carlo Ramsey was released from on parole after serving five years of a 14-year stretch for heroin trafficking in Madison County, Illinois, right across the border from St. Louis.
At some point after his release, records place Carlo Ramsey at an apartment in Parkersburg.
Floyd Ramsey, 41, of Chicago, Illinois, split his time between the Windy City and the sleepy little West Virginia town along the Ohio River. Federal records list Floyd Ramsey, a nephew of Carlo, as a supplier of coke, weed and heroin to his uncle’s business. Criminal history on Floyd is unclear, but he does appear to have a few minor scrapes up in Chicago, according to online booking records.
Sanders, aka Pookie, 30, of Ashland, is identified as a courier, collector and a re-distributor of drugs on behalf of the ring. According to federal authorities, he would make the 115-mile trip from Ashland to Parkersburg to drop off shipments, collect cash and work out deals himself.
And the money, according to authorities, was worth his while — one search warrant shows Sanders was supplying a trafficker with tens of thousands of dollars worth of dope — one deal uncovered by authorities was worth $22,000, records show.
Like his uncle Carlo, Sanders is no stranger to a felony conviction — records show he was on paper at the time of the drug investigation for a 2019 conviction out of Wood County for possession of two pounds of crank and a pound of pot.
Stokes — whose familial relation with the Ramseys is unclear, if any exists — only has misdemeanors on his record, according to the records. If one puts his traffic offenses aside (state court dockets show he had a penchant for driving without a license), Stokes has been charged over the years with simple possession of drugs, joy riding, fleeing from police (which can be a misdemeanor in West Virginia) and carrying a concealed weapon without a license.
Most of the convictions come out of Wood County, West Virginia, where federal records show he had at least one brother living.
Applying heat
Federal search warrant affidavits focus heavily on the ring’s activities from early July until Sept. 22, when Stokes, the Ramseys, Sanders and others were rounded up and charged in federal magistrate court.
In early July, Parkersburg Police busted Carlo Ramsey re-distributor with two ounces of meth, roughly a quarter ounce of weed and a smidgen of heroin, according to court records. Carlo was already under investigation after selling to informants for nearly eight months, but the search warrants show the traffic stop led to more information to crank up the heat in the investigation.
Federal authorities started monitoring the ring harder, even witnessing Floyd Ramsey getting off a bus in Athens, Ohio, getting picked up by his uncle and driven back to Parkersburg to do what investigators believe to be a re-up on the supply.
At the close of July, another re-distributor was picked up by uniformed patrol officers, this time with 112 grams of meth, records show. From that bust, investigators got a better idea of how Sanders was moving around the country, records show.
After the second bust, Sanders began showing concern about the law getting involved, according to court records. However, that didn’t cool the ring down — records show someone involved (most likely either Sanders or Stokes) took a trip to Seattle on Aug. 6. Between Aug. 12 and Aug. 23, Sanders traveled from Ashland to Seattle, Baltimore and a small town south of Greensboro, North Carolina, according to the affidavits.
On the North Carolina trip, search warrants place Stokes riding along with him. On that trip, records show Sanders spoke to his uncle about a re-up on meth from Carolina — investigators stated they believed that area was where Sanders had major ice connections.
On Aug. 30, records show Carlo Ramsey worked out his own deal for a package of suspected drugs to be sent from Las Vegas to his apartment, with the recipient addressed as “Mark Miller.” Authorities intercepted the delivery, records show.
The following day, Floyd was coming back from Chicago with a drug delivery when West Virginia State Police nailed him after crossing the bridge from Ohio into Parkersburg, records show. While he bonded out the same day, records show this arrest — in which 600 grams of green and 150 grams of powder were seized — made pause for concern for the elder Ramsey.
Carlo proceeded to clean out his apartment, using a woman’s home as a stash house, records show. But that still didn’t stop him from having Sanders deliver a haul of drugs from Ashland a few days later, records show.
Nor did it stop him from keeping an eye out for that package from Nevada, records show.
Boiling point
On Sept. 22, it was all over for the Stokes crew, according to court records.
Federal agents and local police busted out six search warrants in Parkersburg, rounding up 15 people on federal and state court charges.
The fed prosecutors trumpeted the raid on the rooftops, sending a press release to the local media dubbing the investigation “Long Time Coming.”
The very first line reads: “Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston announced today the arrests of four individuals for their roles in a drug trafficking organization (DTO) responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.”
That last word — elsewhere — stuck out to at least one reporter at the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, where the online article italicizes it.
That elsewhere was here — in Boyd County.
While a word of Stokes isn’t mentioned in the press release, a federal court records show on the day of the roundup, the big kahuna in the operation got the knock at his door.
Dressed in full DEA garb, investigators asked Stokes if they could speak with him about his involvement in the investigation, records show.
Stokes let the agents inside, stating he was willing to talk to the cops, records show.
Before giving permission for the law to search his home, Stokes asked if he could call his brother, another associate and Sanders — records show that’s when agents informed him they’d all been rounded up.
Stokes gave them goods, records show. Inside a bedroom, he gave them vacuum-sealed bags of meth and a shoe box filled with $4,000, records show.
Investigators said the meth weighed out to 968 grams — a hair over 2 pounds.
Stokes was arrested and charged in federal magistrate court with possession with the intent to distribute meth.
The following day, prosecutors filed a five-count indictment from a grand jury sitting in Beckley against Carlo Ramsey, Floyd Ramsey, Sanders and three other associates on charges of trafficking and conspiracy to traffic in various narcotics.
They’re being held at the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.
On Oct. 21, Stokes was indicted on a single-count indictment in the Eastern District of Kentucky on a charge of possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
Stokes was arraigned this week in federal court on his charge, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Dec. 20 and a jury trial tentatively scheduled for Jan. 3, 2022. Stokes is being held without bond at the Boyd County Detention Center, after a federal judge ruled his role in the conspiracy was so heavy it would be unwise to give him bond, records show.
(606) 326-2653 |