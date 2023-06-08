GREENUP A man previously federally convicted for a brutal kidnapping entered an Alford plea on Thursday.
Charles M. Glorioso, 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, was sentenced to serve 32 and a half years in prison by a federal judge in June 2022 for his role in kidnapping a woman, transporting her across state lines and sexually assaulting her.
"Raping and sodomizing someone, and kidnapping them against their will, is about as serious as we see," U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning said before handing down Glorioso's sentence nearly a year ago.
On Thursday, Glorioso appeared in Greenup County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy, stemming from the same kidnapping incident as the victim was transported from Portsmouth into Greenup County.
James Lyon Jr., Glorioso's attorney, told Greenup Judge Brian McCloud that Glorioso was willing to enter an Alford plea in order to "be done" with the case.
An Alford plea isn't necessarily an admission of guilt, rather its an agreement that enough evidence exists that a reasonable jury could return a guilty verdict against a defendant.
Glorioso is facing 20 years to life in addition to his federal sentence. Lyon Jr. attempted to waive a separate sentencing hearing and requested Glorioso receive his sentence on Thursday.
However, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Joe Merkel said due to the nature of Glorioso's charges, the state requires a mandatory sex offender report prior to an official sentencing.
McCloud set Glorioso's sentencing 60 days out to allot time for the report to be completed.
In addition to Glorioso, his co-defendant, Nathan T. Welch, 32, of Somerset, Ohio, was sentenced to 32 years after a federal jury convicted him on charges of kidnapping and a violation of the Mann Act.
The implementation of The Mann Act made transporting women across state lines for "immoral purposes" a crime.
Welch was convicted in Greenup County in December 2022 and sentenced to 22 years on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy with a persistent felony offender enhancement.
Welch will be 64 years old and Glorioso 86 at the end of their projected federal sentences.
(606) 326-2652 |