ASHLAND A civil suit filed in federal court seems to be gaining momentum after plaintiffs allege an inmate’s death resulted from negligence at the Boyd County Jail.
According to federal documents, the plaintiffs — Bryant’s family members — are seeking damages for “negligence, outrageous conduct and intentional infliction of emotional distress” following the suicide of Derrick Bryant, 37.
The suit states the death of Bryant was “likely related to chronic overcrowding, underfunding and understaffing at the jail.”
Bryant was booked into Boyd County Detention Center on March 3, 2021, accused of a probation violation and a failure to appear, as stated within the initial complaint filings.
Nine days later, Bryant was found dead, hanging from a shelf in his cell.
Court documents state that on March 6, 2021, a jail nurse found Bryant in his cell suffering from “seizure-like activity.”
During the seizure, Bryant reportedly struck his head on the cement wall of his cell, yet the shift sergeant was overheard saying, “He’s faking it,” according to the suit.
On March 11, Bryant was recommended to medical watch after telling the jail nurse, “the thoughts won’t stop.”
The following day, Bryant was again discovered having a seizure in the recreation yard. The nurse noted “saliva was pushed from his mouth.”
While Bryant denied ever experiencing epilepsy or seizures in the past, the nurse noted again that she recommended medical watch to deputies.
In addition to being returned to medical watch, the nurse also recommended Bryant be placed on suicide watch due to his previous statements and mental health history.
However, the suit alleges that Bryant was not placed on a proper suicide watch despite Kentucky Administration regulations, which state “any staff member that ... otherwise believes an inmate is at risk for suicide is responsible for assuring the safety of the inmate by continuous watch in a safe cell until mental health status can be assessed by a medical professional.”
“Staff should have taken immediate steps to ensure (Bryant) was continuously observed and prevented from safe harm in a safe cell,” per the court documents.
The suit further alleges the cell to which Bryant was returned violated state statues.
Violations included a light fixture without covering, a shelf with hooks attached to the wall, a chair attached to the floor and cameras, that the plaintiffs believe were used in place of direct observation — as required by the state.
According to court documents, photos provided by the detention center showed a razor that remained in Bryant’s cell, even after allegedly being placed on “suicide watch.”
The suit also noted that Bryant’s regular bedsheet was still available to him, which is commonly replaced with a “suicide blanket” that is more durable and unable to be torn or tied in an effort to self-harm.
According to court documents, Bryant used the regular bed sheet to hang himself from the shelf attached to the wall.
On top of the room violations, the suit accuses jail staff of not conducting timely checks.
On suicide watch, an inmate is to be monitored every 20 minutes, per court records, however the plaintiffs allege that on more than 13 instances, the checks surpassed the 20-minute observation window.
Bryant was allegedly last seen alive at 5:32 p.m.
At 6:14 p.m. — nearly 40 minutes later — Bryant was discovered dead.
The complaint states the “defendants conduct was reckless, deliberate, wanton ... indicative of their total, deliberate and reckless disregard of and indifference to Derrick Bryant.”
The complaint closes with a powerful accusation, stating: “Treatment was not unusual, but was part of a continuing pattern of defendants willingly and deliberately ignoring or mistreating the medical needs of inmates of the jail.”
The basis of the claim cites failure to train, cruel and unusual punishment, negligence, infliction of emotional distress and wrongful death.
A response from the defendants, including Jailer William Hensley, consisted of denying the accusations and mentions the entitlement that jail staff and the jailer have to qualified immunity.
According to the response, the jail staff’s actions were “reasonable, proper, justified and legal.”
The response also states any injuries or damages were a direct result of Bryant’s actions — potentially implying the jail was not responsible to keep him safe, even if from himself.
In the initial report by The Daily Independent announcing the death of Bryant, Hensley said “All near-300 inmates are checked every hour, on the hour,” and “We try to catch any and all signs.”
The most recent developments in the case were filed this week, appearing as though the plaintiff’s counsel, Sebastian M. Joy, is preparing for a possible trial.
According to federal docket entries, depositions, or unofficial testimony, is to be given at Joy’s law office Feb. 15 by a variety of witnesses and defendants, consisting of numerous deputies and staff members.
The testimony is to be gathered for evidentiary purposes or to possibly be utilized during a trial.