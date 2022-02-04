Kenneth Hunt, 59, of Ashland, pled guilty in December 2020 to three drug trafficking charges, with the United States agreeing to dismiss two more counts.
The charges stem from a 2019 drug bust carried out by the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, in which deputies turned up 80 grams of fentanyl/ heroin mix, 25 grams of meth and 6 grams of cocaine.
According to court records, the plea hearing went well, with no issues or disputes arising as to what Hunt was pleading guilty. A sentencing date was set for March 2021, but was continued twice.
In May 2021, the court received a handwritten “pro se” — meaning directly from the defendant — motion to withdraw his plea. Hunt went onto deny he ever signed that motion — the court ruled it a wash and asked for Hunt’s attorney to send a motion about his defendant’s intentions.
His attorney then filed a motion to withdraw the guilty plea, stating his client wanted to plead guilty to three charges and go to trial on two charges.
According to the ruling, the judge has multiple factors to look at when granting a withdrawal of a guilty plea.
One factor is time — the federal rules allow for a plea to be withdrawn if the defendant did it in a rush without fully weighing his or her options. Usually this happens in a case where the defendant enters a guilty plea, then asks for it to be withdrawn within the days or weeks following. The judge determined that wasn’t the case with Hunt — he had 146 days between entering the plea and asking for it to be withdrawn.
Through the plea colloquy — essentially a conversation betweem the judge and defendant to determine whether the defendent is knowingly making his or her plea — the judge determined Hunt answered that he was entering into the plea knowingly, voluntarily and after weighing all his options with his attorney, he noted.
“The record reflects the defendant’s guilty plea was neither hastily entered nor made with unsure heart or confusion,” the judge wrote.
Another factor is the defendant’s criminal history — in Hunt’s case, he has a criminal career spanning 40 years, according to the court, which includs thefts, drug violations and fire arms charges. Each of those ended in a guilty plea in state court, the court noted.
“And while he never graduated high school, he did receive his GED and vocational training,” the court wrote. “He is street smart in the Court’s estimation. These numerous prior convictions show a familiarity with the court system and the process of entering a plea agreement.”
