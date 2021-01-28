EDITOR’S NOTE: Some of the contents of cases described in this story are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.
A federal judge ruled Jan. 22 that the case of a Louisa man accused of soliciting teenage girls to produce child pornography will have to be tried separately from a charge involving a video of a woman raping a dog.
Federal prosecutors had argued the cases should be tried together, on the grounds that the suspect used the same modus operandi to produce both sets of videos.
Dale Allen Fraley is accused of setting up fake social media accounts to lure teenagers and young women into producing pornographic videos for him, according to court records. Court records show the girls and women were tricked into sending images, and then subsequently blackmailed into producing more.
Fraley’s attorney argued that the dog videos were not only a case of comparing apples to oranges since the woman in them was not underage, but could unfairly sway the outcome of a future child porn trial. However, federal prosecutors argued the 18-year-old woman in the dog video was lured in a similar fashion as the child victims, making it “strongly indicative of an ongoing scheme or plan.”
While the federal judge may have put the matter to rest in this particular case, researcher M. Jenny Edwards has made it her life’s work to researching animal sexual abuse.
Edwards, originally from the Lexington area, sort of fell into the research field after moving out to Washington State. There, while advocating in the wider of arena of animal abuse in general, she wound up being consulted by law enforcement in the infamous “Mr. Hands” case.
Formally known as the Enumclaw Horse Sex case, the story became an international one in 2005, peaking the Seattle Times’ web traffic for that year. For those not in the know, the case was to do with some men who were getting together to be sodomized by horses.
One of the men died as a result of the equine intercourse per anum, prompting an inquiry by the authorities. The animal cruelty statute as written didn’t quite fit the facts of the case and Washington State — much to the chagrin of authorities — had no bestiality laws on the books.
That’s because the bestiality law was written into the code that criminalized homosexual acts — when lawmakers repealed that in the late 1970s, they failed to put bestiality back on the books.
Without any legal authority, a buddy of the decedent — who had ditched him at a local ER — was only charged and convicted of trespassing.
Here’s where Edwards comes in — she took in one of the horses from the case.
With a little 5-acre plot out in the country, Edwards said she was a bit confused as to what do with the horse — was it dangerous? Would it attempt to fornicate with humans getting near it? Would they have to put it down?
Studying the horse, Edwards said she noticed it had a lot of similar behaviors like those commonly displayed in children victimized by sexual predators.
Leaving her job, she started researching the matter — and as icky and strange as it is, it’s no surprise it’s not well-studied — only to discover the overlap between child sexual abuse and animal sexual abuse was sadly more than one might think.
Through a study of 456 arrests involving animal sexual abuse, Edwards pinned down a few points. Interestingly, 28% of animal sexual abusers were repeat offenders and 34% were involved in the sexual abuse of humans, particularly children under the age of 12.
Interestingly, 10% of those arrests involved the filming of animal rape — without the suspect getting involved — and 7% involved coercing a child or adult into raping an animal. Most of the time, the animal lived with or was known to the offender, according to the research.
Edwards said she’s drawn a few conclusions from these numbers.
“I think as we see more arrests and convictions on animal sexual abuse, we’re going to see a bigger overlap with child sexual abuse,” she said. “I work with Internet Crimes Against Children law enforcement and one of the primary ways a suspect will initiate a trade of illicit pictures is with bestiality porn first. Then they go to child porn.”
Edwards continued, “There’s different flavors of these people. For some, their primary gig is to commit bestiality themselves. But for others, they are sexual predators who will harm animals, children or adults. It’s about control and power.”
In terms of internet crimes — mainly the trading of pornography — there’s a divergence too, according to Edwards. Noting an overlap with human sex trafficking, Edwards said some folks are producing bestiality videos to trade within a community of sexual deviants — much in the same manner child molesters do on the deep web. However, others will produce these videos for commercial purposes, Edwards said.
Like sexual abuse in general, animal sexual abuse also tends to be a swept-under-the-rug matter, according to Edwards. An additional challenge is the victims cannot tell authorities about the abuse they have are suffering.
While the research into the matter has only begun, Edwards said there are a few tell-tale signs that might indicate bestiality is going on:
• For folks living on farms, if buckets and the like are moved around in places they aren’t typically, or if the cattle is out of place in the stable.
• Focus on a pet’s genitalia in conversation.
• Wearing a deceased pet’s collar around their neck.
• Tattoos of a pet.
Edwards said one shouldn’t misconstrue a love for animals for animal abuse, though.
“I love my pets, I have a lot of them. I have chickens in my house for goodness sake,” Edwards said. “But I once heard a guy said his dog was a dirty little slut. That’s the type of thing I’m talking about.”
(606) 326-2653 |