CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man charged with domestic assault and strangulation is anticipating a federal indictment, according to his attorney.
Darnell D. Butler, 38, appeared via video conference in Boyd County Circuit Court on Friday concerning the domestic incident occurring in February.
Butler’s attorney, David Mussetter, said while the case was nearing a resolution, Butler now has a federal matter pending and requested the matter be postponed.
According to previous court records, Butler was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison in 2012 for conspiring to distribute oxycontin.
It is unclear if Butler’s most recent charges violated conditions following his release from prison resulting in the new indictment.
Butler’s case was reset for July 14.