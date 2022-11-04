ASHLAND Barring issues with the supply chain and the labor market, telecommunications industry leaders in the Commonwealth said there’s a good chance broadband could be expanded to every household in Kentucky.
The optimistic forecast came at a panel held on the second day of the Kentucky Economic Forum in Ashland, featuring executives from Windstream, AT&T, People’s Rural Telephone Cooperative and a representative from the Kentucky Office of Broadband Development.
With $700 million coming from the federal government to Kentucky as a part of a major infrastructure package passed in 2021, AT&T Kentucky President Carlos E. Sanchez said companies will now be able to expand into rural areas, where the return on investment is impossible to recoup in the near term.
According to Meghan Sandfoss, of the Broadband Development office, much of the money floating around will go towards supplementing companies expanding broadband, with the state supplementing the bill by 70% for companies to develop access for areas where there are only one-to-five houses along one mile of line.
PRTC director Keith Gabbard said the two counties his cooperative do business in — Owsley and Jackson — are ahead of the curb, with fiber optics introduced in 2008.
He said Jackson County has 100% broadband capabilities and Owsley isn’t too far behind. As a result of the expansion, Gabbard said 1,200 new jobs were created paying north of $20 an hour for people to work from home in tech support.
Stephanie Bell, a VP at Windstream (renowned in Boyd County for its response to the 2021 ice storm), said broadband has been expanded in North East Kentucky with 19,000 houses in Boyd and 7,000 households in Greenup getting access by the first quarter of 2023.
Bell said digital literacy needs to be a focus as broadband expands, adding it doesn’t do much good if people don’t know what to do with it and keep it secure.
The talk was moderated by Tyler Campbell, head lobbyist at the Kentucky Telecom Association.