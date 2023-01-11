EDITOR’S NOTE: The contents of this story and case are disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.
ASHLAND A jury trial of a man accused of possessing massive amounts of child sexual abuse material began Wednesday in federal court.
Adam F. Childers, 70, of Ashland, sat quietly during the duration of jury selection and throughout two witness testimonies on Wednesday.
Jurors were warned that they could see startling imagery depicting children in sexual acts, but it was necessary in presenting the severity of Childers’s alleged offenses.
Defense attorney Sebastian M. Joy’s questioning of the jury hinted at his possible strategies in rendering a not guilty verdict.
Joy had potential jurors recall the days of dial-up internet, computer downloading software such as Limewire and asked if any in the gallery were familiar with nudist or swinger clubs in the Ashland area.
U.S. Assistant Attorney Erin Roth presented the opening statement on behalf of the government in front of 14 jurors.
Roth said the case revolved around a man who was a “collector of many things.”
Roth stated that Childers had put endless amounts of energy, care and precision in maintaining things he “valued.” But, according to Roth, it wasn’t books or memorabilia that Childers dedicated so much time to, further alleging that Childers’s collections consisted of mounds of child pornography.
According to the United States, Childers’s curations began decades ago, leading up to a discovery of binders full of organized, printed materials, CDs, external hard drives, computer downloads and magazines.
“Thousands upon thousands of sexually explicit photos,” Roth said.
Roth elaborated that the materials had been categorized based upon the ages of the victims, sexual acts and even by specific children.
When law enforcement tracked the IP address downloading and distributing suspected child sexual abuse materials, a search warrant was issued on Childers’s home, where, according to prosecutors, he admitted to investigators that they would find child sexual imagery on his computer.
Ahead of showing some of the imagery to the jury, Roth apologized, stating “it will be difficult, but we need you to see it.”
Joy requested the jurors to return a not guilty verdict based on the government’s inability to prove Childers’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
“Adam Childers is a hoarder,” Joy said, going on to elaborate that Childers accumulated mass amounts of everything — finding it difficult to part with any of his “collections.”
Joy said Childers didn’t knowingly possess or distribute child sexual abuse materials.
Childers grew up in Orlando, Florida, according to Joy, who told the jury that Childers’s collections began early, when he would visit family in Kentucky with nothing else to do but accumulate things.
“As a kid he got hooked on military history and that sparked his interest in collecting,” Joy said, adding that witnesses would testify that after serving a search warrant in October 2020, they uncovered shelves full of military weaponry, binders full of collectable items and other hoarder-esque collections.
Joy admitted that among Childers’s collections there was, in fact, nudity, stating his client had collected a fair amount of Playboy magazines, some of which dating back to the 1960s.
“Child porn makes us all uncomfortable,” Joy said during his opening statement, “and it’s not something Adam Childers likes.”
Joy also told the jury that while it’s a defendant’s right to not testify against oneself, Childers was willing. “He will tell you where these items came from,” he said.
Joy closed by saying, “We all know hoarders that don’t even know what they have. ... Don’t make up your mind until every piece of evidence is presented.”
Detective John Sims of the electronic crime branch of Kentucky State Police took the witness stand Wednesday afternoon.
Sims gave a brief breakdown of his law enforcement background, his experience in investigations of exploitation of children and his involvement in electronic trainings for Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).
Sims explained to the jury the complex technicalities of online file sharing commonly used by those sharing and receiving child pornography.
Through guided questioning from Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Melton, the detective testified how the investigation into Childers began.
According to Sims, an inquiry was made by Ashland Police Department concerning an a user flagged for distributing child pornography. After running data through a law enforcement database, Sims compiled content onto a disc to send back to APD.
On cross-examination, Joy inquired about the data obtained, clarifying to the jury that the data didn’t showcase Childers actively sharing child sexual abuse materials — only that his computer communicated with law enforcement-ran software.
After a brief recess in which computer monitors were repositioned so that only content could be seen by court officials and the jury, Ashland Police Lieutenant Adam Daniels was called to testify.
According to Daniels, like Sims, he too is assigned to ICAC in addition to the FBI’s Violent Crimes Against Children Unit.
Daniels testified that an IP address located in his area of responsibility (i.e. Boyd County) had been flagged associated with child sexual abuse materials.
According to Daniels, the particular IP address in question was among the “top 10” distributors of child pornography in the state of Kentucky.
After examining materials compiled on a disc from Detective Sims, Daniels said he then got a subpoena for subscriber information from internet providers who hand over who is associated with an IP address.
Once connecting the IP address to Childers’s residence, Daniels stated his department conducted surveillance of sorts, determining that there was no public internet access, no other persons lived in the home or were attached to any utilities at the suspicious address.
Daniels explained to the jury that while reviewing the compiled data from KSP, the content revealed nude children under the age of 18, some of which involved in sexual acts.
Although the imagery was unavailable to those in the gallery, Daniels was instructed by Melton to explain for “the written record” what was depicted in the explicit content.
In one instance Daniels describes two nude females, approximately between the ages of 11 and 14, performing oral sex and engaging with a “sex toy.”
After discussing the content in the video, Daniels testified that a search warrant was executed on Childers’s home, where, according to testimony, Childers told police they would find child imagery on his computer.
During the execution of the search warrant Daniels said seven external hard drives, electronics and “anything relevant” were “triaged.”
Daniels explained photographs of Childers’s home on the day of the search as they were entered into evidence.
Depicted in the photos as described by Daniels were bookshelves, an office area containing a desktop computer and a “camo wooden book with a hidden compartment.”
According to court testimony, within a removable spine of a book, investigators uncovered one of the seven external hard drives suspected of containing child pornography.
After each item of interest was forensically investigated, Daniels stated that some file names accessed on the day of the search included “Kinder Cutie,” and “Dad and Daughter.”
Of more than 700,000 downloaded images and videos, more than 52,000 contained nudity and 11,000 were suspected to contain child exploitation, according to Daniels.
Using additional law enforcement software to identify “hash values” or digital footprints of child sexual abuse materials identified in other investigations, 346 images were confirmed to have contained underage children, according to Daniels.
Daniels went on to testify concerning the organization tactics allegedly used by Childers, stating that some file names contained words such as “pedo,” “1 y/o,” “2 y/o” and onward up to “9 y/o,” telling the jury he believed that content was categorized by “years of age.”
Additional imagery was shown “rapid fire” style according to Melton, Daniels again explaining the images censored from public viewing.
Daniels stated that in one image a juvenile “maybe 5-9 years old” showcased her vagina and breasts.
When asked how he estimated the age of the victims, Daniels said he relied on facial features like noses, teeth and cheekbone development.
Members of the jury took a break from their screens of explicit content to study the face of Childers, who kept a stoic demeanor as the images flashed across the screen in front of him.
Daniels remained on the witness stands for hours Wednesday evening, while going slide by slide in a presentation, explaining the content of images and the technicalities behind file-sharing services.
While court adjourned for the day around 5 p.m., Joy had yet to cross examine Daniels and will likely do so when the trial reconvenes Thursday at 9 a.m.
According to Judge David L. Bunning, the trial is expected to last through Friday.