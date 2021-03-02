ASHLAND A federal grand jury last week issued a single-count indictment against a Michigan man at the center of the largest meth bust in Russell history, according to court records.
Marquise S. Glass, 29, of Detroit, was indicted Feb. 24 on a possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of heroin charge. If convicted, Glass could face 10 years to life.
Glass was busted Feb. 1 following an investigation by the Tri-State Narcotics Team. Court records show drug investigators turned up roughly 2.9 pounds of meth and $7,399 cash inside a hotel room Glass was staying at in Russell.
The investigation began in mid-January when staff at the hotel discovered meth inside a room Glass had stayed at previously, according to court records.
At the time of his arrest, Glass is quoted in court documents stating, “You got me red-handed and can I plead guilty?”
The Tri-State Narcotics Team is comprised of officers form the DEA, the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, the Cabell County Sheriff's Department, the Russell Police Department, the Flatwoods Police Department and the St. Albans (West Virginia) PD.
Glass is currently being held at the Pike County Detention Center.
Court records show is currently being represented attorney C. David Mussetter and the case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Cynthia Rieker.
(606) 326-2653 |