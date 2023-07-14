ASHLAND A 38-year-old man accused of ripping open his colostomy bag and chucking his excrement around a room at King's Daughters Medical Center was among those who indicted this week by a grand jury.
Joshua A. Potter, of no fixed address, was charged July 2 after police said he attacked hospital staff with the contents of his bag inside a room in the emergency department.
Potter was indicted this week on charges of third-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespassing and public intoxication. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond.
An indictment is a formal accusation and is not an indication of guilt. Anyone named in an indictment should be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.
The following people were also indicted by a Boyd County grand jury:
• Cone F. Red, 48, of Ironton, was indicted on a sole count of theft by deception.
• Kimberly K. Woodard, 62, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.
• Raeann Griffith, 43, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, one count of possession drug paraphernalia and one count of public intoxication.
• Nicholas W. Best, 33, address unknown, was indicted on one count of third-degree assault, one count of second-degree disorderly conduct and one count of resisting arrest.
• Jonathan M. Kilburn, 26, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of a first-degree substance, one count of first-offense DUI, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic offenses.
The following people were indicted on a flagrant nonsupport charge:
• Elizabeth K. Phelps, 35, of Catlettsburg
• Colt R. Pack, 40, of Ashland
• Michael David Kent, 50, of Ashland (two separate cases, one count each)
• Reginald F. Hamilton II, 30, of Covington
• Zachary D. Queen, 36, of Flatwoods
• David L. White, 40, of Leitchfield (two counts)