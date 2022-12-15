ASHLAND A convention center in downtown could draw up to $15 million in economic output per year, according to a feasibility study submitted to the Ashland City Commission.
Tyler Othen, of CSL, the firm hired for the study, told the commission Thursday for a city the size of Ashland, the ideal convention center would include 30,000 square feet of “saleable space” — meaning areas that could be rented out for events.
A big draw for state and regional level convention would be a main space coming in at 18,000 square feet. Othen said that would be for large trade shows and only for less than a dozen events a year.
To conduct the study, Othen said his firm looked at nine competitive convention centers in Kentucky and West Virginia, as well as 17 convention centers in similarly situated markets.
One thing was clear — Othen said the goal wasn’t to compete with Louisville or Lexington.
“This is a really watershed moment event planning,” Othen said. “Right now, we’re seeing Louisville and Lexington stepping up for more national events, rather than state and regional events. Planners of those smaller events are looking for small to mid-size cities.”
He said conventions were starting to trend towards smaller markets over the last five years, with COVID-19 accelerating the shift.
Ashland in particular is of interest to event planners in the state, Othen said. He said the firm spoke with 35 event planners in the Commonwealth and about 60% said they would possibly, definitely or likely host a convention in Ashland if the space were available.
“That positive interest is above average,” Othen said. “We don’t see that too often.”
He said the 40% who answered they would not likely or definitely not bring a convention to Ashland typically answer due to “uncontrollable factors.”
“It’s not a reflection of the city. Usually they have long-term agreements with a venue or their memberships are located in only a certain part of the state,” Othen said.
While a convention space on the scale Othen proposed would capture 85 to 90% of the market share, he said there needs to be more hotel rooms within walking distance.
“The Delta is a great start, but there needs to be at least one more hotel to make this work,” he said.
He said another consideration is outdoor space for a venue. He said as Millennials and Gen Z take the helm of the event planning business, that’s more of a requirement than in the past.
Construction for a convention center of this size was estimated at $42 million, per a slide in Othen’s presentation.
Given construction costs, Othen also proposed a smaller scale 24,000 square foot, two story convention center and a comparable one story convention center would capture about 84% of the market share. A 6,000 square foot center — roughly the size of Pikeville’s — would capture about 50% of the market share, Othen said.
That last option would only bring in about $3.1 million a year, according to Othen.
Mayor Matt Perkins said the outlook for a convention center was “heartening.”
“This is something the commission has looked at for years and it’s heartening for us to hear we’re on the right track,” Perkins said.
Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs, who during the election said she wasn’t “in the mood to put this on taxpayers if the costs increase dramatically” said she was excited about the potential convention center.
“I think it’s very exciting for the city,” she said.