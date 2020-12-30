ASHLAND Another inmate died Monday at Ashland FCI, bringing the total number of inmate deaths to six.
As of Wednesday, Ashland FCI is the second-deadliest federal prison in Kentucky in terms of COVID-positive deaths. Lexington FMC — which is fifth in the nation for active positive cases at federal prisons — has the most inmate deaths (nine).
A BOP press release states 61-year-old James Velez died after having tested positive for COVID-19. Velez tested positive for the virus on Dec. 3 and was taken to the hospital on Dec. 12 due to weakness and shortness of breath.
Velez was serving a 27-year prison sentence for multiple bank robbery convictions he incurred in the Southern District of Indiana back in 2003. He had been serving his time at Ashland FCI since May 2015, per the release.
Federal court records show Velez applied for compassionate release on Oct. 6, citing a litany of health issues that could kill him if he were to contract COVID-19. Among them were COPD, hypertension, obesity, kidney disease, blood clots and high cholesterol, per his letter to a federal judge.
Writing in the third-person, Velez stated COVID-19 was already inside the prison and that “the coronavirus could also kill him if he was infected.”
Velez requested a lawyer to handle his case. As of Dec. 1 — the last entry in the case file — a public defender was replaced on his case.
An inmate correspondence from inside the prison shows conditions are still as dire as ever. The inmate wrote he is in a COVID-positive unit that is on lockdown and having commissary withheld and being given frozen meals.
The inmate claimed staff members were walking back and forth between COVID-positive units, becoming potential vectors for transmitting the virus.
“Why are they allowed to expose us to COVID, but when we get sick, they punish us, they starve us, they don’t treat us until after we are in hypoxia (oxygen deprivation) and dying while being forced to live in our frigid rooms for days on end,” the inmate wrote.
“People are dying because these people who you allow to care for us are instead only keeping us like cattle in a pen, neglecting us and allowing us to die without recourse, without regard to the basic necessity of human life,” the inmate continued.
The inmate further went on to mention Warden H. Allen Beard has moved on from Ashland FCI to another post.
The Daily Independent has confirmed Beard has moved onto Cumberland FCI located in western Maryland.
Here's the current breakdown on COVID-19 cases at federal prisons in Kentucky, per the BOP numbers as of Wednesday:
Ashland FCI
Population: 969
Current Inmate Positives: 38
Current Staff Positives: 17
Inmate Deaths: 6
Staff Deaths: 0
Inmates Recovered: 321
Staff Recovered: 29
Lexington FMC
Population: 1,120
Current Inmate Positives: 256
Current Staff Positives: 4
Inmate Deaths: 9
Staff Deaths: 0
Inmates Recovered: 282
Staff Recovered: 44
Big Sandy USP
Population: 1,302
Current Inmate Positives: 2
Current Staff Positives: 4
Deaths (staff or Inmates): 0
Inmates Recovered: 72
Staff Recovered: 74
McCreary USP
Population: 1,468
Current Inmate Positives: 72
Current Staff Positives: 7
Inmate Deaths: 1
Staff Deaths: 0
Inmates Recovered: 46
Staff Recovered: 25
Manchester FCI
Current Inmate Positives: 135
Current Staff Positives: 18
Deaths (staff or inmates): 0
Inmates Recovered: 256
Staff Recovered: 58
(606) 326-2653 |