ASHLAND A 72-year-old inmate at Ashland FCI died of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of inmate deaths to five.
Gary Wayne Kilgore, 72, was serving a 10-year stretch for meth distribution in East Tennessee, according to jail officials. He tested positive Nov. 30 and was placed into medical isolation. On the same day, Kilgore was taken to a hospital for further treatment after he was to be short of breath, jail officials said.
Kilgore died Monday as a result of the virus exasperating pre-existing conditions, per a press release.
According to federal court records, Kilgore put in for compassionate release on Nov. 4, on the grounds of his age, health issues and belief that the prison was not taking the right steps to protect him.
“There are already cases of the virus at Ashland Federal Correctional Facility and if this virus were released into the unit, I am sure it would spread rapidly, leading to my death,” Kilgore wrote.
As of his death, a federal public defender was asking the judge for time to research his client’s case, per the court records.
Kilgore was about a year and a half into his 10-year stretch at the time of his death.
On Dec. 11, 46-year-old Robert Taylor died at a local hospital after contracting COVID-19, per the prison. Taylor had been at Ashland FCI since October 2016 to serve a little more than 11 years on a child porn conviction in southern Indiana.
Court records show Taylor was a little more than four years into his sentence at the time of his death. His court file does not show he had applied for compassionate release.
Timothy Bower, 56, died the next day shortly after being taken to the hospital, per a prison press release. Bower was serving a 14-year sentence for a child porn conviction.
Court records show Bower had applied for compassionate release on Nov. 4, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, after Warden H. Allen Beard denied his request on Sept. 22. According to court records, Beard denied a compassionate release on the grounds that “early release would minimize the severity of the offense.”
U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Jonker in Michigan — unaware Bower had died the day prior — denied the compassionate release on Dec. 13. The judge noted that while Bower had medical conditions, those weren't a COVID-19 concern.
Jonker stated that with nine years on Bower’s sentence to go, “reducing defendant’s sentence now would undermine the deterrent, public protection and punishment factors ...”
The second prisoner to die at Ashland FCI, 79-year-old James Oscar Jones, had also applied for compassionate release. Serving a 14-year sentence for child pornography, Jones was 10 years into his sentence when he applied.
A Judge in Eastern District of Texas, where Jones was convicted, granted the compassionate release on the grounds that Jones that he had served about 75% of his sentence and had serious medical issues. The judge noted Beard had denied a compassionate release in April 2020.
However, when the judge granted Jones’s release, it was too little, too late — the order was signed on Dec. 10, the same day Jones died.
Avery Poynter, the first inmate to die at Ashland FCI, had also applied for compassionate release — serving 30 years for traveling around the country and raping minors, Poynter was already 15 years into his sentence.
U.S. District Court Judge Karen Caldwell in the Eastern District of Kentucky wrote that Poynter’s COPD made it so he could not practice self-care within the prison due to being unable to isolate from COVID-19. However, due to his offense — and the fact he had pleaded guilty to sodomy charges in 1989 and turned around to reoffend again — Caldwell wrote that Poynter could’ve still posed a danger to society.
