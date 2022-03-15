ASHLAND With inflation on the rise, the Tri-State can find comfort in some recent statistics from Porch.com, a home services platform that helps homeowners find home improvement experts in their area.
A study by the website found the Huntington-Ashland metropolitan area to have a cost of living that is 13.5% lower than the national average; of all midsize U.S. metros, the Tri-State is the most affordable place to live.
The study takes into account the cost of consumer goods, services and housing.
Specifically, the website also found the area's:
• cost of housing about 46.7% lower than the national average;
• cost of goods about 4.5% lower than the national average;
• cost of utilities just 1.5% higher than the national average;
• per capita personal income at $44,423, while the national average per capita personal income is $59,510.
The Consumer Price Index measures prices paid for a set of typical consumer expenses, including food, energy, transportation, apparel and shelter. The CPI has risen by at least 5% every month since June 2021; in January 2022, it was 7.5%. Researchers looked at the overall cost of living compared to the national average and ranked U.S. metros accordingly.
The study cites government stimulus, rapid recovery of the economy, a tight labor market and wages increases as reasons for nationwide inflation.
The second most affordable midsize metro area was Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio/Pa., with a cost that is 13.4% below the national average, followed by Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, N.C. at 12.3% below average; Canton-Massillon, Ohio, at 11.6%; and McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas at 11.5% below average.
The most afforadable small metro area was Florence-Muscle Shoals, Ala., at 17.6% below the national average; Jackson, Tenn., was next at 15.9% below the national average. Rounding out the top five were Johnstown, Pennsylvania, at 15.7%; Albany, Georgia, at 15.4% and Rocky Mount, North Carolina, at 15.3%.
Of large metro areas, the Louisville-Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind., area was first, with the cost of living at 8.1% below the national average. The next four large metro areas that are the most afforable were Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio.
One of the biggest factors pressuring household finances since the pandemic began has been a rapid increase in the cost of housing, which is the largest regular expense for most families. The S&P/Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, which tracks the change in residential home prices in different regions of the country, showed year-over-year home price increases of more than 10% for every month of 2021, peaking at 20% in August. Aside from a brief span in 2013 and 2014, growth in home prices had not topped 10% since the peak of the housing bubble in the early to mid-2000s.
One major factor affecting how consumers experience prices across a range of goods, services and housing is geography. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, four states — Hawaii, New Jersey, California and New York — have typical prices more than 10% above the national average, while five others — Mississippi, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama and Kentucky — have prices more than 10% below the average. That means between two households earning comparable amounts in Hawaii and Mississippi, the Mississippi household’s dollar will go much farther.
Porch.com used data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis 2020 Regional Price Parities (RPP) dataset, which tracks relative cost of living differences across geographies.
