CATLETTSBURG A father and son were indicted this week on multiple counts of internet sex crimes by a Boyd County grand jury.
Timothy Breeding, 55, and Jonathan T. Breeding, 23, both of Ashland, were indicted Tuesday by a grand jury sitting in Catlettsburg. The father is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Timothy Breeding was directly indicted — meaning his case did not go through district court — on nine counts of possession or viewing of child pornography wherein the victim was older than 12 but less than 18 years of age, a class D felony.
According to the indictment, the child pornography was discovered on Sept. 14, when Kentucky State Police raided the Breeding residence following an internet investigation that resulted in the arrest of his son.
Jonathan Breeding is facing a 38-count indictment, with the charged conduct ranging from Jan. 1, 2021, until his arrest.
The younger Breeding was indicted on one count of distribution of child pornography (class D), six counts of possession or viewing child pornography wherein the victim was older than 12 but less than 18 (class D), 12 counts of possession or viewing child porn wherein the victim was less than 12 years of age (class C) and 19 counts of promoting a minor in a sexual performance under the age of 16 (class B).
In Kentucky, a class D felony is punishable with between one and five years in prison, a class C is a five- to 10-year sentence and a class B is a 10- to 20-year sentence.
The case was investigated by the Kentucky State Police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
