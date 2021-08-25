RUSSELL The fate of the Russell Convalescent Home is being hotly debated through social media channels such as Facebook. The building that currently houses RCH is in litigation through Eminent Domain.
Eminent Domain refers to the power of the government (in this instance, the City of Russell) to take private property and convert it into public use. The Fifth Amendment provides that the government may only exercise this power if they provide just compensation to the property owners. In most cases, the property owner is left with no recourse. Just compensation refers to the fair market value of the property in question, but not loss of revenue or relocation expenses.
Due to the litigation being ongoing, the City of Russell and members of that government can’t legally discuss the issue. Opponents of the litigation, however, are under no such constraints and have condemned the move across various platforms. Numerous comments denounced the litigation, which will leave nearly 30 residents homeless and force them to relocate to various facilities across the state. Many of those comments accused local officials of outright corruption, with the predominant thread of these comments stating that the city intends to demolish the convalescent home and convert the space to a parking lot which will serve new and existing businesses.
The City of Russell is undergoing a revitalization process aimed at attracting new business to the city, which ultimately led to the litigation.
Russell Mayor Ron Simpson did not comment on the litigation directly, but he did release a statement on the city’s Facebook page in response to the accusations. “The idea that eminent domain is being exercised solely for a parking lot is false and the persons making those statements know or should know that they are false,” Simpson wrote. “We are planning an open-air pavilion so that we can have a farmers market and vendor space, and also a play area for children and families with some additional parking for that space.” Simpson’s complete statement is available on the City of Russell Facebook page.
Spike Cohen, 2020 Libertarian candidate for Vice President, said that he was first made aware of the situation with the Russell Convalescent Home through the Kentucky Libertarian Party during a candidate training session. Cohen said that after speaking with some of the principals involved, he believed that it was a “textbook case” of government misusing the process for its own gain. Cohen said that, in his opinion, the city is removing a publicly owned business for the benefit of other, more politically connected, public businesses.
The use of Eminent Domain, he said, leaves those affected with little or no recourse, and he said that if the city wanted the property where the Convalescent Home is located, it should have offered RCH a fair price that they could either accept or decline. Cohen said that misuse of Eminent Domain is the result of bad decisions made at the Supreme Court level. It is his goal to keep the residents in their homes at the Russell Convalescent Home, and to shine light on a national level, he said. “The government should not be able to seize people’s homes,” Cohen said.
The discussion — and accusations — will no doubt continue on both sides of the issue until its ultimate resolution. Whether that resolution will be allowing the Russell Convalescent Home to remain in its current location or the property becoming part of the larger revitalization project remains to be seen at this time.
Mayor Simpson said he is unable to give any timeline concerning the resolution, or any information at all regarding the ongoing litigation. But neither side appears to be changing their minds any time in the near future.