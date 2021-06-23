CANNONSBURG A Boyd County man has died as a result of a single-vehicle accident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a single-vehicle rollover accident in the 15000 block of Ellington Run Road in Cannonsburg at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Todd Stacy, 26, was found unresponsive in the roadway.
An investigation revealed Stacy had been traveling north on Ellington Run Road when he lost control of his vehicle, which struck a tree and began to roll. Stacy, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to police, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department said it is believed that speed was a factor in the accident.