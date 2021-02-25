A man and woman have died as the result of a single-vehicle crash on Winchester Avenue on Sunday night, according to Ashland Police Chief Todd Kelley.
Wilbert Millhouse, 39, of Chesapeake, was pronounced dead at the scene. Connie Fischer, 33, of Ironton, died on Wednesday at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Millhouse was the driver and Fischer the passenger in a vehicle that, according to police, came in contact with black ice and then struck a curb near the 35th Street intersection on Winchester. The vehicle, which was traveling east, went airborne and ended up on its top.
No other vehicles were involved.
Ashland Police, Ashland Fire, Boyd EMS and the Boyd County Coroner responded to the scene. First responders had to extricate both individuals from the vehicle, according to Kelley. Fischer initially was talking to firefighters and police officers, but then started going into cardiac arrest, according to police.
The crash is still under investigation, but speed was likely a factor, Kelley said.