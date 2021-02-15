The victim in a fatal Monday-morning accident on I-64 has been identified.
According to Kentucky State Police, 43-year-old Angel Johnson died as a result of a wreck that occurred at 1:11 a.m.
Troopers concluded that a passenger car was traveling westbound on I-64 when it went off the left shoulder of the roadway into the snow and lost control. The car then traveled across lanes of traffic and struck a guardrail. The car ricocheted off the guardrail and bounced back into a lane of the interstate as a semi-truck struck the car.
Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by Carter County Coroner William Waddell.
KSP is investigating the accident. Carter County EMS, Grayson Fire, Olive Hill Fire and the Carter County Sheriff’s Office assisted KSP.