CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Coroner’s Office has released the identities of the two peopled killed in a Feb. 15 car wreck near Catlettsburg.
Opel Wilkes, 57, and Rigoberto Madrigal, 55, both of Catlettsburg, were identified as the deceased in the wreck, according to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond.
The two died as a result of a head-on collision in the 7500 block of State Route 168. The driver of the other vehicle survived.
While typically names are released within a few days after an incident — once the next of kin is located and notified — Madrigal’s identity took some time because he was living under an assumed name, according to Hammond.
Madrigal, originally from Mexico, was undocumented and living under a different name for nearly two decades. During that time, he held a job in the Huntington area and had actually been booked at the local jail on alcohol charges — always under the assumed name, Hammond noted.
After exhausting their leads, Hammond said they received a call from a cousin of Madrigal’s ex-wife, identifying him under his real name. From there, Hammond said he followed up with the name in Mexico, finding identifying documentation that matched in that country’s records.
A relative in the American South was located and claimed Madrigal’s remains, Hammond said.
“This one took a while,” Hammond said. “I’m just glad we were able to get him to his family.”
