An Olive Hill man died after a two-vehicle collision at the 148-mile marker of I-64 on Wednesday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Dennis McCoy, 45, was traveling in the westbound left lane in a 2000 Chevrolet Trailblazer when dropped off the shoulder of the interstate and overcorrected. The investigation concluded McCoy struck a 2016 International commercial vehicle operated by Michael Goodman, 48, of Columbia, South Carolina.
McCoy was transported to St. Claire Regional Hospital by Rowan County EMS. He was pronounced deceased at the medical center by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt.
Goodman was not injured.
Kentucky State Police Post 8 (Morehead) continues to investigate this collision. KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Rowan County Fire and Rescue and Rowan County EMS assisted KSP at the scene.