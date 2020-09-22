LOUISA A man wanted in connection with an August fatal crash in Ohio County was apprehended over the weekend in Lawrence County.
Kristohpher West, 27, of Morgantown, Kentucky, was taken into custody Saturday by troopers with Post 14, which serves Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties. He has been lodged at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center on no bond.
West was charged with murder, first-degree assault, fourth-offense DUI, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, open container, possession of drug paraphernalia and two traffic violations.
Kentucky State Police Post 16 in Henderson said West was driving on Aug. 27 when his 2005 Toyota Highlander veered off the right-hand shoulder, struck a telephone and overturned multiple times.
All three passengers were thrown from the vehicle, according to KSP.
The crash left 17-year-old Brianna Bratcher of Bremen dead at the scene. West was airlifted to Evansville for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police said none of those involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
