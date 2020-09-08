SOUTH WEBSTER Two South Point residents died as a result of a crash involving a minivan and a motorcycle on Saturday.
The Portsmouth Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol received a report regarding an apparently intoxicated male exiting a country store in South Webster after causing a disturbance at the business, according to a press release.
When searching for a black van, patrol officers came upon a scene of a fatal crash involving the black van, a 2016 Kia Sedona operated by Arnold Queen II, a 42-year-old of Wheelersburg, on State Route 140 near Bloom Furnace in South Webster.
Upon initial investigation, officers determined Queen’s Sedona crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle occupied by Steven Cahal, 51, and Lorena Cahal, 50, both of South Point. Lorena Cahal was pronounced deceased at the scene. Steven Cahal was life-flighted to Cabell-Huntington Hospital in Huntington, where he died on Sunday.
The crash is still under investigation.