WRIGLEY The Kentucky State Police are reporting a fatal car crash in Morgan County Monday, which resulted in the death of a 49-year-old South Point man.
State police said Daniel Hofiester was traveling southbound on Ky. 7 at around 9:30 a.m. in a 2005 GMC box truck when his vehicle left the road and overturned in the Wrigley community.
Hofeister was pronounced dead on the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash, KSP said. Hofiester was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
Traffic was stopped for almost two hours during the crash investigation, which was conducted by KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement.
Morgan County Sheriff’s, Wrigley EMS and the West Liberty Fire Department also responded to the scene.