WEST LIBERTY Kentucky State Police Post 8 in Morehead announced Monday a Salyersville man died as a result of a car crash on Halloween.
KSP said Justin Arnett, 29, lost his life after the 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix he was riding in ran off the road, striking a tree on Ky. 203.
The driver, 37-year-old Terri Lewis, of West Liberty, was taken to Appalachian Regional Healthcare for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Arnett was pronounced dead on the scene, KSP said.
The case remains under investigation. KSP was assisted by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department, Morgan EMS, the county coroner and Morgan Fire.