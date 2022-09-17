GRAYSON A new presence is coming to the old Shoney’s building in Grayson.
During a meeting this week, the Grayson Chamber of Commerce revealed a Fat Patty’s restaurant will open there.
Kia Reber, president of PawPaw Burgers, owner of Fat Patty’s, said construction is expected to start next week and will be done by C and L Flooring in Ashland at a cost of $400,000. Reber said the target date for opening is Nov. 15.
Renovations will include upgrading equipment, replacing equipment that doesn’t work and sprucing up the look.
The restaurant will offer an “enhanced” menu that features steak, Reber said, and a Raider Room, giving a nod to the East Carter County High School Raiders.
The location, visible from Interstate 64, is perfect for attracting travelers as well as the community, Reber said, noting Fat Patty’s was voted Best Burger in West Virginia and one of the top 50 burger joints in the country by USA Today in 2018.
The Grayson store will be the fifth Fat Patty’s; others are in Hurricane, Huntington, Barboursville and Ashland.