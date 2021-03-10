ASHLAND The effects of the recent ice storm and flooding linger in the area, and farmers find themselves in need of help.
Hay has been ruined by water and mud, and fences have been destroyed by falling trees.
Local extension agents are drumming up donations to help farmers in Boyd, Greenup, Carter and Lawrence counties.
Lyndall Harned, Boyd County extension agent, said the idea materialized when he was talking to other local agents who had also heard from farmers about the devastation in the area.
"We decided to form a relief effort to help our agriculture community following the double whammy of the ice storms and the flooding," he said.
Harned said he expects donations to roll in this week. The main needs are hay and fencing materials, but monetary donations also are welcome, too.
"Farmers need enough fencing to repair a fence if a tree fell through it so they can patch the holes," Harned said.
Hay to feed animals is needed, too.
"Some livestock had to be moved and farmers need to supplement the feed because they're not grazing so much," he said.
So far in Boyd County, 15 farmers have sought help, which isn't available only to those raising cops.
"We've had several people who have horses. If they're pleasure horses or weekend riders, they still have fences and still have to feed their animals, too," Harned said. The most recent agriculture census showed 300 farms in Boyd County.
Harned said some donations, to be delivered to the Boyd County Fairgrounds, are expected to arrive this week, including three or four truck loads of hay and a cash donations from the Boyd County Farm Bureau.
"I've got feelers out for other stuff," Harned said.
(606) 326-2661 |
Donations
To make a donation or to request help, choose your county and call the agent:
Boyd County Extension Office
Lyndal Harned at 739-5184
Greenup County Extension Office
Linda Hieneman at (606) 836-0201
Carter County Extension Office
Rebecca Konopka at (606) 474-6686
Lawrence (Ky.) Extension Office
Laura Opell Maggard at (606) 673-9495