Bud Matheny, of the McConnell House, said he believes the major focus of a July 17 Farm to Table event is helping area youth. All the proceeds will be split up among several youth organizations and help to raise community awareness of all the local producers right in our own back yard.
“It will help subsidize all the programs the 4H offers, for instance, and help pay tuition to their camp, and help with all their agricultural programs,” Matheny said.
“The same is true of FFA,” said Kenny Imel of Imel’s Greenhouse, the host of this year’s event. “Part of the proceeds are going to help with their programs, camps and all the conventions the FFA attends. And it also helps with their trips to district events and the fair.”
Imel said events such as the Farm to Table, along with the support of the Greenup County Extension Office and local business and corporate sponsors such as Farm Bureau which sponsors the annual AG Day, are crucial in supporting the education of future agriculture and community leaders.
“And we want to support local farmers as well with events like this, whether they are from Kentucky, Ohio or West Virginia,” Imel said.
“This year is going to be an event, with a lot to see and do,” Imel added. “The Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles is going to be here and speak. And we have a lot of other special things, so this isn’t a ‘dinner only’ event. There is going to be a lot of different, interactive parts to this Farm to Table.”
One of those things will be a “pig in a poke” auction, and each supporter of the event will offer something special to them. There will also be local artisans such as chainsaw carving, and there will be numerous booths set up showcasing what the area and region has to offer.
Imel said Farm to Table is a key part of what he calls “building from the inside out,” and helping each community rebuild itself and its regional identity.
“We have to start with these kids to build this community,” Imel said. “That’s how you get it back to what it once was and make it sustainable. And that is what this is really about. Its about teaching kids that there still is something to be done here in the county, and they can still have different things going on and make a living at it. ... And with companies like AppHarvest putting all the money into Kentucky, it shows that agriculture can be viable. Now all the agriculture programs we have put into the schools can also teach young people that agriculture can be a successful career.”
Carrie Davis, from the Greenup County FFA, said reaching children at a young age and educating them on how food is produced has numerous benefits, including a direct and personal one for their families.
“When I was a teenager, I might not have paid too much attention to the food I was eating,” Davis said. “So, I understand where they (area youth) might be coming from. But you have to understand that they are also just a few years from potentially having children — and they’re going to be concerned about what they are feeding those little mouths.”
Davis said it is important, with events like Farm to Table, to teach young people early the health benefits of locally grown produce that isn’t loaded with preservatives.
Part of the proceeds will go toward the youth livestock programs for the 4H and will help subsidize the moveable livestock pens, Davis said.
“And those pens aren’t just used once a year, either,” Davis said. They will also be used for educational programs and community events as well.
Davis said the pens could be used to set up at elder care facilities, for instance, showcasing baby animals for the residents to interact with and enjoy.
“And who doesn’t want to see baby farm animals?” she added.
Potential benefits such as this, Davis said, is one of the many positive ways events like Farm to Table give back to the community.
Singing will be added into the entertainment mix as well. The Farm Bureau “cow” that kids can “milk” and learn about dairy farming will also be featured. But the dinner itself is going to be an example of what local producers have to offer, Matheny said. Patrons will dine under two decorated greenhouses at Imel’s and enjoy chicken, pork and corn on the cob. Also included are a vegetable medley, cucumber salad and green beans with small potatoes. Cobbler and homemade ice cream will finish off the feast.
The Greenup County Farm to Table is set for Saturday, July 17, with music beginning at 6 p.m. and the dinner at 7 p.m. at Imel’s Greenhouse, 2836 State Route 1, Greenup. Tickets for the event will be $35 (and will need to be presented at the dinner). The cost of admission includes a free T-shirt.
Tickets can be purchased at the Greenup County Extension Office by calling (606) 836-0201, through the Greenup County FFA and 4-H members, or by calling Imel’s Greenhouse at (606) 831-1208. Corporate sponsorship is available at different levels ranging from $250 (bronze level) to $2,000 (Honored Sponsor level). All sponsors will be recognized publicly at the dinner and receive two dinner tickets.